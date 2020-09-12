You are the owner of this article.
top story

For second time in 10 months, Georgetown County Detention inmate dies

  • Updated
Georgetown County Detention Center
File

An inmate at the Georgetown County Detention Center has died after being found unconscious on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the inmate was transported to Georgetown Memorial where the inmate later died. Authorities have not released the inmate's identity.

Authorities said the State Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate and that further details will be announced when they are available.

This is the second death in less than a year at the detention center.

On Dec. 6, 2019, an inmate was transported to the hospital after prison officials discovered him unresponsive in his cell.

Georgetown Coroner Kenny Johnson confirmed the identity of the inmate, John Teague, 28, and ruled his death as a result of suicide after an autopsy. Teague had been placed in Georgetown County Detention Center since March 2019, spending a portion of that time in and out of suicide watch.

Corrections officers at the GCDC were doing med pass between 7:30-8 a.m. on Dec. 6 and found Teague in his cell sitting on the ground. They said the night prior, Dec. 5, Teague was upset about something that occurred throughout the evening. They said while Teague was walking back towards his cell, he had a cup of water that he threw at a corrections officer.

Follow Richard Caines on Twitter at @rickcaines

Richard Caines covers Courts in Horry and Georgetown County for the Post & Courier. He graduated from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University and is a huge Philadelphia sports fan.

