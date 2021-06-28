Final US 17 Corridor Study informational meeting set for mid-July in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET — In what officials are hoping is the last stand-alone informational meeting of its kind, Georgetown residents will have a third chance to see the results of the U.S. 17 Corridor study and share their thoughts from 5-7 p.m. July 14 at Murrells Inlet Community Center.

This will be the first in-person meeting about the study since September 2019, though an online public forum was conducted via Zoom April 1. The study's recommendations were also presented to Georgetown County Council June 8.

During this meeting, the public will be able to walk through the open house at their own pace and see displays recommending different solutions the study found. Representatives from the study, as well as representatives from study partner, Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments, will also be available to answer any questions attendees may have.

"Since the beginning of 2020, we (have only been able to receive) written comments, so there's been little less opportunity to answer questions or have real dialogue," said Daniel Newquist, the council of governments' transportation programs coordinator.

Funded by the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study, the corridor study looks to make travel safer and streamline traffic on U.S. 17 from the Horry-Georgetown County line all the way up to the bridge before travelers enter the city of Georgetown.

A traffic count conducted on U.S. 17 in 2019 showed peak season daily traffic volumes on the road range from 30,500 to 47,500 vehicles per day. Looking ahead at 2040, though, projections range from 46,200 to 71,900 vehicles per day.

This study is based off of one done in Surfside Beach in 2003, and aims to add additional suggestions and projects to accommodate for the anticipated influx of traffic on the highway in the next 25 years.

The No. 1 priority from the beginning, Mark Hoeweler with the council of governments said, is to avoid widening the highway to six lanes at all possible costs. Instead, many projects are centered around adding in reduced conflict intersections such as roundabouts.

One of the highest priority recommendations from the study, Hoeweler said, is figuring out what to do with the intersection of U.S. 17 and S.C. 707, or Burgess Road. That intersection is set to fail in 2022, according to the study, meaning cars would have to sit at the intersection through several signal cycles before they go through it.

A low-dollar, intermediate recommendation, Hoeweler said, is to eliminate most left turns onto U.S. 17 and instead make U-turn lanes if drivers wish to go east toward Horry County on the highway. A longer-term recommendation for the intersection is to add an interchange, but Hoeweler said the first recommendation is likely the most viable.

After the July 14 meeting, Newquist said the study will have to go through an internal approval process with its policy committee, which will be open to the public. Once that is complete, Newquist said the study and the council of governments will determine the best way to present it to Georgetown County officials.