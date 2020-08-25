Father, stepdaughter murdered after vehicle crash in Georgetown, authorities say

An Andrews man and his step daughter were killed in a shooting following a vehicle crash on U.S. 521 Monday evening in Georgetown, authorities said.

Charles Nicholas Wall, 45, and Laura Ashley Anderson, 21, died after the shooting, said Kenny Johnson, Georgetown County coroner. Autopsies are scheduled Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina, Johnson said.

As hundreds of well-wishers posted to her wall on Facebook, Kimberly Wall, wife and mother of the deceased, posted late Monday night:

"I’m devastated. Heartbroken. Confused. Angry. I don’t understand. Who shoots innocent people? Thank you for all the texts, phone calls, and messages. I am overwhelmed. Please know I appreciate the outpouring of love."

A third person was injured in the shooting, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III, 23, of Moncks Corner, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection to a shooting reported at the intersection of Indian Hut Road and Highmarket Street after 5 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found “multiple people” with gunshot wounds during an alteration that resulted after a vehicle crash, said Jason Lesley, spokesperson for Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies apprehended Walters around 6:30 p.m. Monday after a foot chase when he fled near the Kent Road area, Lesley said. Walters is accused of shooting three people after a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 521, authorities said.

Walters is booked at the Georgetown County Detention Center. He will have a bond hearing Wednesday, Lesley said.