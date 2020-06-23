Pawleys Island cancels its 4th of July parade

The Town of Pawleys Island announced Tuesday that they are canceling their 4th of July Parade. The decision was reached due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions throughout Horry and Georgetown counties over the weekend, officials said.
"The health and safety of our community and our visitors is the town's highest priority," Pawleys Island officials said. "As of only several days ago, we fully intended to go forward with this time honored Pawleys tradition. But with the current data, we believe this is the best course of action."
The Town said that to continue to honor the tradition and commemorate the holiday, they will sale 4th of July t-shirts for sale in the Old Town Hall.
They said they are looking forward to hosting the celebration next year.