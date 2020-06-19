Murrells Inlet Boat Parade canceled for first time in 37 years

For the first time in 37 years, the annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, officials said.
On Friday, the committee announced their decision about the annual festivity.
"After careful consideration on how large gatherings around the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, Belin United Methodist Church, and Morse Park Landing parade viewing areas, as well as private homes, could impact the health and safety of the community, the parade committee has determined this year’s boat parade will not move forward as planned," the post on the Murrells Inlet Boat Parade Facebook page states.
Due to challenges of enforcing the necessary safety guidelines for "thousands of spectators that line the public viewing areas," was too much of a risk to have the popular Fourth of July celebration.
Boaters, however, are encouraged to enjoy the inlet in celebration of Independence Day.