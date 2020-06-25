2020 Coastal Carolina Fair canceled

The Coastal Carolina Fair has been canceled due the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement about the Ladson fair was made by the Board of Directors, Fair employees and volunteer members of the Exchange Club Charleston today after discussing plans for and ultimately canceling it.
"We are living in a unique time of great uncertainty caused by an invisible enemy. To deliver the full fair experience in a safe, clean, enjoyable environment, we must delay staging a fair until conditions improve and changes can be implemented. Our top priority is the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers, staff, entertainers, exhibitors, and vendors," officials said.
"After careful review, even with substantial additional expenses, social distancing, and the constant sanitization of frequently touched surfaces, it is impossible to provide and maintain a safe way forward for the large crowds and those staffing the fair."
They stated that controlling the huge amounts of visitors in the fair would be an impossible task.
“We do not foresee these issues going away during the fall of 2020.”
The fair is expected to return in the fall 2021 "bigger, better, and more fun than ever."
