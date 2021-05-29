Engineering students spend semester helping the garden grow in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN — Ashley and Ancy. ETHOS. Zenobia. GPS. Tracy. Freedom Readers. Tim Arnett AME.

Those people, programs and organizations are working to make life a little bit better in Georgetown.

Ashley Kush and Ancy Johnson came to Georgetown in January for the ETHOS program of the University of Dayton in Ohio.

A mechanical and biomedical engineer from Pennsylvania and an aerospace engineer from Kerala State in India, Ashley and Ancy spent their semester mostly working on ways to apply their practical engineering to the GPS Community Garden on Merriman Road in Georgetown.

Ancy Johnson said, “I have my bachelor's degree in aerospace. It's my passion to become an aerospace engineer and my dream to become an astronaut too.”

Zenobia Washington Harper founded the Gullah Preservation Society (GPS) several years ago. She readily admits that if anyone had told her she “had to” plant a garden, she wouldn’t have done it. As she looked into ways to honor the Gullah culture, however, she realized a community garden could be a useful tool to teach kids and adults about culture, heritage, a good work ethic and provide fresh, nutritious fruits and vegetables.

Tracy Bailey is executive director of Freedom Readers. The kids she works with have come to the community garden to help out, to learn how to grow plants and care for them and to take fresh produce home to enjoy. Bailey has developed a curriculum for the kids to use as part of the Freedom Readers.

Tim Chatman is a Master Gardener and he’s helped Harper to get the garden established and shared his knowledge – and a big, home-grown cabbage – as the kids and adults grow the fruits and vegetables.

In a video, Marilyn Hemingway talks with Zenobia Harper about the garden. The episode first aired on May 20, 2020.

Hemingway does a weekly video interview at A Gathering Place. This episode is entitled “Start A Revolution: Grow Your Garden.”

Here’s a link to the video: https://fb.watch/5CqgefbVw6/

ETHOS stands for “Engineers in Technical Humanitarian Opportunities of Service Learning.”

Everybody’s so friendly

Ashley Kush and Ancy Johnson lived in dorm cabins at the University of South Carolina Belle Baruch Institute at Hobcaw Barony, just a few miles from Georgetown.

Under the ETHOS program, the students met with Harper and others at the community garden on Merriman Road.

Their work at the garden included making raised beds for the garden, to help people to more easily do the work and harvest the produce. They also set up a fence with plastic bottles to show different ways people can grow vegetables.

The young women – in their 20s – said that Zenobia Harper is full of energy and it’s hard to keep up with her, but they loved it.

Zenobia Harper and her husband did a lot of the initial work on setting up the garden. Tim Chatman dealt with technical matters and making the layout of the garden like Harper wanted it to be.

People are welcome to volunteer to help with the garden, but it’s not a requirement in order to get some of the produce from the garden.

Practical engineering

“Zenobia has a lot of energy and is very enthusiastic about just having this as a resource for people,” Kush said. “If they're just driving by, and they're like, 'Whoa, fresh produce, like I really need that.' ”

When the two students arrived in January, they saw that some parts of the garden would flood when it rains heavily.

“We've created garden beds out of planks of wood, scrap wood, we see siding from houses, cement blocks,” Kush said.

“Our main purpose was to transform the garden to a raised bed garden. And we are using different kinds of materials and making it totally different,” Johnson said.

“We are not bound to any specific design or materials for the raised bed. So, we've been doing different designs and making each and every raised bed look different.” Johnson said doing that “gives a lesson to the people that we can use whatever materials we have to build a raised bed. So just it's easy and anyone can make it so she just wanted to give that insight to everyone. Cultivate some interest in everyone to like start a garden with whatever resources are available with them instead of just spending a lot for making a new modern established garden. So that's why we always prefer to use what materials we have instead of just go and buying new stuff.”

As one crop ends its cycle, the plant material is put into a compost bin or area. That helps to make mulch for the next crop or the next season.

Another idea for the garden is using plastic bottles as planters. As an example, they’re placed on a fence and grow various plants. That helps people see that even a small area can be useful for growing food.

Chatman offers workshops and classes on how to set up a home garden and grow fruits and vegetables.

“They are kind of open to help everyone. Their main intention is to make the fresh produce available for everyone,” Johnson said.

“We are really not doing much technical work there. But we're just thinking like, what are materials we have? How we can make it useful? Which way we can use it effectively and efficiently, how we can use the space, the way double space and efficiently. So just applying some engineering skills to the real-life problems. I think that's the best way to explain that,” Johnson said.

Develop the whole person

It’s “important to Dayton and the ETHOS department is the development of the whole person,” Kush said. “I feel like I remember hearing that from a teacher or something where it's UD really wants their students to be educated, well-rounded individuals who will have the capabilities of going out to the world and thriving and not just like a studious sense, but just as an overall human. Learning to be empathetic, and more understanding of people. And this whole idea of ethos, and truly just, you know, pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone and talking to people that you normally wouldn't talk to.”

“And I mean, both Ancy and I have never lived anywhere near the South before. So, the first couple weeks are a little like overwhelming.”

While in Georgetown, they attended Sunday Masses at St. Mary Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church on Broad Street. They loved the atmosphere of the congregation and the friendliness they met.

Southern hospitality is real, they said.

Church is important

Both of the students are Catholic. Kush grew up in Johnstown, Pa., which has a high ratio of Catholics to other denominations. Johnson’s Kerala State in India is on the country’s southwestern coast.

The land area of Kerala is about half the size of South Carolina. The Palmetto State has about 5.2 million people in its 32,030 square miles.

Kerala has a population of 34.6 million people, with a land area of 15,005 square miles.

Religion in Kerala is diverse. Hinduism accounts for 54.7 percent of the population, and Islam is practiced by 26.5 percent of the population. Christianity accounts for about 18.3 percent of the population.

As related in a Wikipedia article, “Ancient Christian tradition says that Christianity reached the shores of Kerala in 52 CE with the arrival of Thomas the Apostle.”

Ancy Johnson and her family are “Saint Thomas Christians,” along with several other Catholic church groups. There are also Anglican, Pentecostal and evangelical Christian groups in Kerala.

Her brother is in a seminary in Kerala and is studying to be a priest. She also has a sister who is a medical doctor.

The University of Dayton is a Catholic, Marianist research university that was founded in 1850. Its student body has almost 12,000 undergraduate, graduate and law students.

The brothers and priests of the Society of Mary (Marianists) are part of a worldwide Marianist family of Catholic brothers, priests, sisters and committed lay people, the University’s website states.

About two weeks before her time in Georgetown ended, Kush flew back to Dayton to become a Lay Marianist. This is a commitment to live her life in accordance with Marianist spirituality.

Semester of service

The community garden is on Merriman Road next to Arnett AME Church. The church allows the people working the garden to use water from the church for the fruits and vegetables. The land is heir’s property and family members allow the garden to grow there as a service to the community.

The ETHOS program has been in place at the University of Dayton for about 20 years.

Why spend time in another place during your college career?

Ancy Johnson said: “So I wanted to use my engineering skills, other than just getting a good job and earning big money, I wanted to use that for the service of others, which will help me to build some humanitarian factors with me, and then interact with different culture and community, which was more important for me at this stage. So I really wanted a different experience other than my college, the real college experience. And our college is providing such a beautiful opportunity for all the students to experience something outside their studies and the regular college routines. So, I wanted to try that. And here it is.”

Ashley Kush said she had similar reasons for participating in ETHOS. She had heard of it. “I wanted to get involved with this program, because it was such a good way to really use your engineering skills, kind of add value into other people's lives. And to have a more outside the box experience,” she said. “Doing Ethos really allows you to kind of build your own projects from the ground up and have a way to instead of being told what to do like most times in school, like you kind of look at the situation and you think to yourself, 'OK, what can I do to kind of add value to this garden? Or what could I do that would help as many people as possible' and you sort of design that project based on what you want your personal goals to be.”

Looking to the future

Kush has a job that will start in August. She’ll be working in a pharmaceutical company and will spend eight months each in different departments, such as quality engineering, process development, facilities, engineering and project management. She does want to get married and have children. Ultimately, she would like to transition over to designing prosthetics.

She would like to be involved in “that human factor side of engineering, and really trying to design something that can make like a visibly impactful experience for someone and to just kind of build something that you know, could potentially help someone to walk or run or do activities that they really want to do.”

Johnson has one more semester to finish her Master’s degree in aerospace engineering.

So, in 10 years are we going to be hearing and reading and seeing Ancy in space?

“I would love to do that,” Johnson said. “The steps to go there is – a lot of hurdles reach that or to cross that problem I need to at least be at the table.” Eventually, she would like to earn a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering, with a goal that the advanced degree could be helpful in getting into the space program.

India has an aerospace program, but she believes it would be good to learn and work in the United States initially and return to India later.

As Ashley Kush prepares to enter the working world, and Ancy Johnson spends one more semester to complete her Master’s degree, two more University of Dayton students will be in Georgetown. They will also spend time helping with the community garden, and will likely do other work helping at the USC Baruch Institute.