Tidelands Health physician leader named president-elect of American Medical Association

Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health, has been selected by the American Medical Association as the organization’s president-elect.
Following a year-long term as president-elect, Dr. Harmon will assume the office of president of the nation’s premier physician organization in June 2021.
“I am honored to be elected by my peers as president-elect of an organization dedicated to driving the future of medicine and improving health care for patients and physicians,” Dr. Harmon said. “I look forward to continuing the AMA’s work to shape America’s health care system and lead transformation in health care delivery to ensure physicians can continue to provide exceptional care and comfort to our patients.”
Dr. Harmon has been an AMA board member since 2013, serving as board chairman from 2017 to 2018. Prior to his election to the AMA board, Dr. Harmon served on the Council on Medical Service, an influential committee of the AMA. He also has held several leadership positions with the South Carolina Medical Association, including chairman of the board of trustees and president.
His latest role at AMA continues Dr. Harmon’s tradition of service. A family medicine physician in the Tidelands region for more than 35 years, he volunteers for several local organizations, including as medical director for Georgetown County’s public schools.
He is passionate about mentoring the next generation of physicians, serving as a clinical professor at the Medical University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, as well as a member of the clinical faculty for the Tidelands Health MUSC Family Medicine Residency Program.
He has twice been named Community Educator of the Year by the South Carolina Academy of Family Physicians and Educator of the Year by the South Carolina Area Health Education Consortium.
He is a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce.
Dr. Harmon earned his undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina – where he has been named a Distinguished Alumnus — and his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. He completed a residency training program in family medicine with the U.S. Air Force at Elgin Air Force Base in Florida.
A decorated military veteran, he served as chief surgeon and assistant surgeon general before retiring from the National Guard and U.S. Air Force, where he served in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Harmon has been a go-to source of expert information for the community and has routinely participated in community testing clinics organized by Tidelands Health in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“I’m truly honored to take on this important role with the American Medical Association during such a pivotal time for our health care industry,” Dr. Harmon said.