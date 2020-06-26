Three GMS employees test positive for COVID-19

Georgetown County School District announced on Friday evening that three Georgetown Middle School employees have tested positive for the virus. GMS, like all schools in the district, has already been scheduled to be closed the week of July 6 but they said it will be closed next week as well.
"After carefully reviewing the specific situation at GMS, and in an abundance of caution, GMS will also be closed the week of June 29."
All school cleaning procedures are being completed under DHEC guidelines. Administration anticipates reopening the school when all other schools reopen on July 13.