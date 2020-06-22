South Carolina Education tasks force presents final recommendations to reopen schools

South Carolina education task force will make its final recommendations on Monday afternoon about students will receive an education this fall with its final outline.
AccelerateED, the task force, which has been working on recommendations for students to return to school for months, recently released a 202-page draft of those recommendations to reopen schools in South Carolina for the 2020-21 academic year.
In those recommendations, they are giving school districts flexibility on the upcoming school term.
Each district can create a reopening task force to develop plans or protocols to reopen schools. There are different options that districts could use for the upcoming academic year.
If there is low to no spread of COVID-19, districts could use the traditional model. However, if there is a high spread, they could use the full distance learning model.
The news conference is set at 2:30 p.m.