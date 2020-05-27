School board names Price as superintendent

The Georgetown County School District will have a new leader starting July 1.
After a 5-2 vote Friday, May 22 the Georgetown County School Board approved the hiring of Keith Price. Board members Randy Walker and Dr. Arthur Lance, Jr. cast the dissenting votes.
The meeting started off with a somber tone as Board Chairman Jim Dumm announced the passing of school board member Richard Kerr. He was elected to his District 6 seat back in 2012. Kerr was 77.
“With a very, very heavy heart that I need to announce the passing away of Mr. Richard Kerr,” Dumm said.” “It is a shock to all of us so keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Price was given a four-year term of employment through June 30, 2024 with an annual salary of $175,000.
After the vote Price thanked the board for their hard work through the selection process.
“I stand before you truly humbled, honored and excited about what comes next as we move forward through this journey together, “ Price said. “I’m so looking forward to working with you (school board) as we prepare for this transition and moving on and forging our path to excellence.”
Price thanked Superintendent Dr. Randy Dozier for his leadership over the years.
“I look forward to working with Dr. Dozier through this transition as we prepare to move forward,” Price said.
Price also thanked God for the “blessing” and “opportunity” that he has been given.
“I’ve spent a lot of time in prayer and conversation with him in the recent weeks,” Price said. “I’m honored that he has allowed me to take this opportunity.”
Price offered his condolences for the passing of Mr. Kerr.
“I regret that I will not have the opportunity to work with him as we move forward,” he said. “I’ve heard wonderful things and my heart and prayers go out to everyone especially his family.”
Price said that through the interview process he laid out a vision for Georgetown County.
“I talked about the four core indicators for a successful school district,” he said. “That’s learning, character, community and relationships. As we focus on those four efforts, Georgetown County will continue to succeed.”
Price currently serves as Assistant Superintendent for the Richland 2 School District, a position he has held since 2014. Previously, he has worked in Richland 2 as principal of Blythewood High School, principal of E.L. Wright Middle School, assistant principal of E.L. Wright Middle School, teacher and assistant administrator at Ridgeview High School, and math teacher at Dent Middle School.
“Our Board was very pleased with Mr. Price’s skills and experiences,” said Georgetown Chairman Dumm said. “We believe he best fits qualities outlined in our community and staff written leadership profile. Mr. Price also has strong experience in areas that will serve our district well now and in the future.”
Keith Price was one of three finalists selected by the Board. The other finalists were Dr. Valarie Williams who currently serves as Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for the Scotland County, N.C. Public Schools, and Dr. William Wright who currently serves as the superintendent of the Hertford County, N.C. Public Schools.
“All three finalists were excellent candidates and outstanding educational leaders. We believe, however, that Keith Price is the best fit for Georgetown,” Dumm said.
