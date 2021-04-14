History for Sale: Colonial in Georgetown historic district was made for entertaining

GEORGETOWN — Culinary artists will find delight in this stately colonial located within walking distance of Winyah Bay and East Bay Park — the largest outdoor park in the city.
Built in 1901 and listed for $875,000, this 3,082-square-foot home located in the historic district is made for entertaining and that is very apparent when you walk into the kitchen. Featuring oversized white cabinetry and a tiled backsplash, picture yourself preparing a feast for your guests on the professional-grade, 8-burner gas range.
No detail was overlooked, as even the refrigerator and dishwasher are strategically hidden from view. A wet bar area off to the side of the kitchen allows for socializing after your meal.
Take your beverage of choice outside past a private gate to the backyard — one of the home’s true gems. A built-in fireplace highlights the space with a brick patio in a courtyard.
On the other side of the driveway is a detached 2-car garage and additional detached storage.
The interior of the home is just as charming, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has been smartly updated but retains most of its historic character.
The home features more of storage throughout — with an oversized mudroom to place your coat or shoes after enjoying the outdoors.
Custom molding, accented windows and coffered ceilings are elegantly repeated throughout each room. Invite your family and friends over to spend the night in one of the renovated guest rooms located on the second floor.
Your guests will appreciate their private enclosed sunroom and the bathroom with custom tile and glass doors.
Walk over to the master bedroom and picture yourself relaxing in the pedestal bathtub in the suite’s bathroom after a long day at work.
Enjoy a sunny Georgetown morning with coffee in the Carolina room or a separate screened porch off the back of the house.
The estate located at 116 Saint James St. is listed by the Sollecito Advantage Group of Coldwell Seacoast Advantage.