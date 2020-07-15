Helping Hands announce new scholarship fund for Georgetown County youths

Helping Hands of Georgetown recently announced that Joan and Tim Meacham have established a scholarship fund to support one graduating Youth Empowerment Program senior from each participating high school including Andrews, Cavers Bay, and Georgetown High. Both Meachums said they are proud to assist the youths in Georgetown County with this fund for higher education.
Tim Meacham, a retired University Counsel at Coastal Carolina University, states that as a first-generation college graduate himself, he works to help youths in higher education.
“I realize firsthand the positive impact that education has on a family,” he said.
Joan Meacham, the Acting Director of SC Department Of Social Services, said that she is glad to help those who want to seek higher education for their life goals.
“Throughout our careers, we have seen the impact that education can have for generations to come and want to assist our youth in Georgetown County achieve their educational goals,” she said.
The fund is established for a first-generation college-bound student who successfully completes YEP. The selection process will be based on competitive criteria.
Accepting applications for rising sophomores, juniors and seniors at Andrews, Cavers Bay, and Georgetown High School. The scholarships will be for $1,000 to each of the 3 graduating seniors starting in 2021.
Email Tasha Smith at tsmith@helpinghandsofgeorgetown.org for more information about the scholarship.
For more information about the YEP program, go to their website.