Georgetown NAACP express concern ahead of GCSD reopening decision

Both Georgetown and Andrews NAACP members held a press conference Tuesday morning expressing their concerns from the community over the reopening of school.
Marvin Neal, president of the Georgetown NAACP branch, said that the community has some worries for both students and staff if the coronavirus continues to spike and doesn't want to jeopardize their health.
“We’re putting them under grave danger,” Neal said. “These students take it back to their homes to their elderly parents and grandparents."
Neal said that he feels as though everyone is worried more about the economy in the state than the well-being of student and should not bring children back based on economics.
Both branches reiterated health care officials warnings about African Americans being affected disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and called for more representation of minorities on the reopening taskforce, including Latinos.
The district says minority students make up 50 percent with 44 percent being African American and about 6 percent is Hispanic.
Parent Ebony Hughes, who also serves on the reopening taskforce, said that her children have shown their concern for returning to school.
"My son is an athlete, he has told me he is concerned with playing ball, so am I. Some kids, that is their only reason for coming to school we understand that. But first thing is first, and that is their health. My son understands that it’s his health first,” Hughes said.
Superintendent Keith Price sympathizes with the community about reopening during this pandemic and said he is working with to expand internet access in rural areas in the district.
"
"Unfortunately, it's probably going to be impossible to come up with one plan that's going to make everyone happy, it's a difficult time," Price said.
"How many more people in the United States, South Carolina, Georgetown are going to die, going to die, because a lack of common sense?...Everyone's afraid. But our decisions should not be based on politics but by health care professionals and common sense."
The district taskforce is finalizing plans to present recommendations for the upcoming school year at a board meeting next Tuesday reopening schools this fall with a proposed in-person, virtual and hybrid options.