Georgetown County School District creates Reopening Taskforce

Superintendent Keith Price announced today that GCSD is establishing a reopening taskforce working on plans for the 2020-21 school year. The group will be chaired by Executive Director of Safety and Risk Management Alan Walters, who is also a member of the state’s AccelerateEd taskforce.
“While our goal is to open the school year with face-to-face instruction in the safest possible environment, we will also have contingency plans including virtual instruction options,” said Price.
The local taskforce will include district and school administrators, teachers, counselors, nurses, transportation and facilities staff, parents and students. Assistant Superintendent Jon Tester will lead the Instruction Committee and Assistant Superintendent Tyronne Davis will lead the Operations Committee.
Each school will also have its own committee comprised of administrators, faculty, staff and parents who will work implementing the plan. “Our goal is to have stakeholders involved at every level,” said Superintendent Price.
A survey for parents to provide feedback is at https://tinyurl.com/gcsdparent-19 or by visiting the district website at www.gcsd.k12.sc.us. A separate survey has been sent to district employees. Also, anyone wishing to express comments can do so by email at publiccomments@gcsd.k12.sc.us . The deadline for comments is Friday, June 26, 2020.