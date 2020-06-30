Georgetown County School District cancels summer Academic Recovery Camps

Georgetown County School District has canceled the Academic Recovery Camps.
The Academic Recovery Camps were scheduled at four locations to begin on July 13 but, due to the rising cases in Georgetown County, school officials announced Tuesday that there will be no Academic Recovery Camps this summer, camps that were going to help identified students in grades 2-3 recover academic content lost during the spring closure of schools.
Impacted families will be notified of this change and receive supplemental support. All families are invited to visit www.scremotelearning.com. A comprehensive list of activities is available as well as additional learning resources.
If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Fedrick Cohens, in the Office of Curriculum and Instruction, at 843-436-7208.