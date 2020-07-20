Georgetown County libraries goes digital with 'DigiBridge'

Since the COVID-19 has closed library meeting rooms, this new presnetation will try to reach the communtiy in a digital way.
The Georgetown County Library System, GCLS, presents "DigiBridge, "a live broadcast series of ten humanities lectures by local specialists who will explore various elements of Georgetown County’s deep and diverse history and culture. Each online presentations provides education engaging content for library patrons and community members during this time, while also enabling the community to contribute to real-time Q&A sessions following each presentation through Facebook Live.
All presentations will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2:00 p.m. in July and August, and will be free and openly available to the public online on the Georgetown County Library Facebook page.
The firstTo view the presentations live, go to the Georgetown County Library Facebook page at the scheduled date and time: https://www.facebook.com/Georgetown-County-Library-103748677057/?ref=bookmarks
No Facebook account is required to watch the presentations on the Georgetown County Library Facebook page. Additionally, if you miss one of the presentations on Facebook Live, all ten presentation will also be made available for viewing afterwards on the Georgetown County Library YouTube page.
The full schedule of ten presentations is as follows:
• Tuesday, July 21 at 2:00 p.m.: Elizabeth Huntsinger, “Georgetown Historic Ghostlore”
• Thursday, July 23 at 2:00 p.m.: Steve Williams, “‘Stony the Road We Trod’: Twelve Notable Black Georgetonians”
• Thursday, July 30 at 2:00 p.m.: Vanessa Greene, “A Continuum of Spirits: A Pictorial Presentation of Gullah Life in Georgetown County”
• Tuesday, August 4 at 2:00 p.m.: Vennie Deas Moore, “Traveling the Historic Waters of Georgetown’s Winyah Bay”
• Thursday, August 6 at 2:00 p.m.: Justin McIntyre, “The History of the Battleship USS South Carolina, America’s First Dreadnought”
• Tuesday, August 11 at 2:00 p.m.: Marilyn Hemingway, “Continuing the March for Social and Economic Justice in Georgetown County”
• Tuesday, August 13 at 2:00 p.m.: Zenobia Washington Harper, “The Gullah Dream Keeper”
• Tuesday, August 18 at 2:00 p.m.: Bud Hill, “Indigo Girl Eliza Lucas Pinckney: One of the Most Influential Women in American History”
• Thursday, August 20 at 2:00 p.m.: Laura Herriott, “The History of Wilma’s Cottage on Sandy Island”
• Tuesday, August 25 at 2:00 p.m. or Thursday, August 27 at 2:00 p.m.: Dedric Bonds: “The Legacy of Georgetown’s Committee for African American History Observances (CAAHO)”