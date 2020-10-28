After 60 years, an abrupt farewell

A Georgetown icon met the wrecking ball over recent weeks, as The Carolinian Inn, formerly at 706 Church St., was leveled.

The Carolinian was built in 1960 and was a cornerstone for visitors to the Hammock Coast.

According to Georgetown County property records, the Carolinian Inn LLC sold the property to Bethel Apartments Inc., in October 2010 for a little more than $1 million.

Bethel Apartments then sold the property in August of this year for $850,000 to NTT Georgetown LLC for $850,000.

Attorney Daniel Stacy of Oxner & Stacy Law Firm, with offices in Georgetown, Litchfield and Columbia, is listed with the S.C. Secretary of State as the registered agent of NTT Georgetown.

Neither Stacy nor the city’s planning department returned calls for comment on what is planned for the site.