Death notices: Sept. 2, 2020

Charles "Nick" Wall, 1974-2020
Charles Nicholas "Nick" Wall, 45, husband of Kimberly Johnson Wall, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Born on August 29, 1974, in Georgetown, he was the son of William "Bill" Wall. Nick was a member of Gourdines Chapel and was the owner of 1st Choice Fencing where he worked closely with Nicholas, Spencer and Harrison. Nick had a great love for his family and enjoyed fishing and playing games and the guitar.
Survivors include the love of his life, Kimberly J. Wall of Andrews; father and stepmother, Lee Ann Wall of Camden; maternal grandmother, Betty Howard of Brazil, IN; three sons, Spencer Wall and Harrison Wall both of Georgetown and Alex Wall of Andrews; one step daughter, Jenna Anderson of Andrews; two step sons, Nicholas Anderson and Travis Anderson both of Georgetown; two special people who he considered family, Bonnie Hughes and Charlene Leigh; and a special friend, Scott Scogin of Georgetown.
Passing away on the same day as his stepdaughter, Laura Ashlee Anderson, Nick was preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Wall; paternal grandparents, William James Wall, Jr. and VonCresia Lewis Wall Johnson; and maternal grandfather, Billy W. Howard, Sr.
Per Nick's wishes, services will be private.
Memorials may be made to Hugs for Horses, 215 Equestrian Dr. Georgetown, SC 29440 or Gourdines Chapel, 4282 County Line Road Andrews, SC 29510
Zella Wilt, 1926-2020
Zella Wilt, of the Belle Isle community of Georgetown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 94.
Zella was born April 5, 1926 in Bristow, Oklahoma to her parents, Leroy and Ethel Cradduck. She graduated from Bristow High School in 1944. At the age of 18, she got on a train and moved across the county to Washington DC to work in the Navy Department to support the war effort. Zella later worked for NBC in the early days of television.
Zell and her late husband, George, were married for 55 years. They shared a love for music and a love for golf. They lived together in Packanack Lake, NJ, where they raised their three children-Carol, Barbara, and William (Bill). When their children were out of the house, they moved to South Carolina, where they settled down to Georgetown
Zella was one of a kind and she was very fortunate to live a full life. Even in her eighties, Zella made an impact in her community. She served as a tour guide at the Rice Museum and loved to weave a tale about the history of the people of Georgetown. She volunteered for a number of non-profits, including as Treasurer of Friends of the Georgetown Library and also with Helping Hands.
Zella was a long-time member of Prince George Winyah Church, where she sang in the choir. Her favorite time of year was at Christmas, when she loved to be a part of the choir's performance of the Messiah. During her lifetime, Zella enjoyed playing golf, throwing dinner parties, and travelling with her late husband around the country for barbershop quartet competitions. She was amazing in the kitchen, and was never one for being seen in public "without putting on her face".
Zella will be greatly missed but we know she leaves us having enjoyed a life well-lived and well-loved.
She leaves behind her: Sister, Bobbie Ashmore; Son, William Wilt; Daughter, Barbara Wilt; Grandchildren, Douglas McLearen and Chares Wood and his wife, Angie; Great Grandchild, Christopher
Wood and his wife Jasmine; and as well many extended family members and friends.
Allison Jenkins, 1926-2020
Allison Melbelyn McCants Jenkins, 93, passed away on August 23, 2020 in Huntsville, Alabama. Allison was born on October 6, 1926 to Dewey and Virginia McCants at the family farm, McCants Hill, in Andrews S.C.
Allison attended McLeod School of Nursing in Florence, S.C. and soon began her nursing career in Columbia, S.C. There, a friend set her up on a blind date with
Andrew Jenkins who was a student at the University of South Carolina. The two married in 1947. They raised their children in Charleston before relocating to Huntsville in 1957. Allison worked at Huntsville Hospital in the oncology unit for a number of years where she made many wonderful friends. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge with friends, and maintaining her meticulous yard. She was a member of Whitesburg Baptist Church.
Allison will be remembered by her friends and family for her sense of humor, for a home full of freshly cut flowers, for her love of the beach, and for the joy in seeing a red bird.
Allison’s parents, husband, and brothers Ricky McCants, Dale McCants, and Charles McCants preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons Drew and Brent Jenkins, siblings Everette McCants and Brenda M. Wildes, both of Andrews, S.C., and many nieces and nephews who thought the world of their Aunt Allison. She also leaves behind two special friends and caregivers, Patty Henritze and Marie Buist of Hunstville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be mailed to University of Alabama Huntsville Foundation, SKH 3rd Floor, 301 Sparkman Drive, Huntsville, AL 35899 with “Allison McCants Jenkins Nursing Scholarship” as the memo.
Paul Moore, 1929-2020
Paul Amos Moore, 91, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, after a long illness.
He was born in Georgetown County, SC, a son of the late John Dovie and Verline Britt Moore. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Virginia "Ginny" Graham Moore; two brothers, Willie Moore and Alvin Moore; two sisters, Willa Mae Moore Harris and Katie Moore Forbes; and a son, John Paul Moore.
Mr. Moore served in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II, after changing his birthdate so he could enlist. He was a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He could repair anything and worked as a mechanic for amusement companies.
Surviving are three sons, George Michael Moore of Ila, GA, Richard Allen Moore of Atlanta, GA, and Douglas Randolph Moore (Janie) of Montreat, NC; three brothers, J. V. Moore (Ada Jean) and Harry Moore (Aldean), both of Georgetown, and Luther Moore of Augusta, GA; two sisters, Ruby Ann Moore of Florence and Mary Lee Mixon of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; a granddaughter, Emily Moore Hickman (Brian) of Atlanta, along with great-granddaughter, Elizabeth. He is also survived by a large family including nieces, nephews, cousins, and step-grandchildren who loved him dearly.
Paul's sons would like to thank his niece, Vickie Harris Hewitt, for her loving care during his last years.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, or your favorite veterans' charity.
Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a service at a later date in Macon, GA, where he raised his family. Waters-Powell Funeral Home of Florence is assisting the family.