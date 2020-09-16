Death notices: Sept. 16, 2020

Essie Margaret Hardwick Adair, 1934-2020
Essie Margaret Hardwick Adair, 86, widow of Julian L. Adair II, died July 28, 2020 in Summerville, SC, surrounded by family. Essie was born in Conway, SC, September 30, 1934, a daughter of the late Arthur and Pearl Ester Bellamy Hardwick. She was raised in Conway, SC and attended Conway schools. She married Julian L Adair in 1953 and travelled the world as a proud Air Force wife. They lived in Europe, Africa and many US states, before settling in Georgetown, SC in 1969.
Essie graduated from the University of South Carolina with a BA in Business Administration and Accounting in 1979. She was employed with the Georgetown County School District and Georgetown County Council on Aging. She attended Herbert Memorial United Methodist Church and was a member of the choir. Essie was a talented seamstress and excellent cook. Her many loves included her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cats, flowers and a great cup of coffee!
Essie is survived by a daughter, Janet A Teel, 2 sons, Brian L Adair (Meling) and Timothy A Adair (Meg). She is also survived by 3 sisters, Joyce Cunningham, Betty Alford and Judy Bishop, 3 brothers, Esten Hardwick, Carl Hardwick and John Hardwick, 6 Grandchildren, Jenny and Kris Sekely, Kevin, Alex and Mallory, Benjamin, Julian and Mason Adair, as well as 3.5 Great Grandchildren, Joseph Teel Jr, Atalie and Lily Sekely and baby Adair on the way!
She was predeceased, in addition to her parents and husband, by 2 grandchildren, Joseph A Teel and Meagan A Teel, 3 brothers, Blondell Hardwick, Tommy Hardwick and Wade Hardwick, and 1 sister, Arthurleen Alford.
Funeral service will be September 19, 2020, one o’clock, at Herbert Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial will be private at a later date.
Family will host and receive family and friends at the home of Janet A Teel on 2225 Beck Street, Georgetown, SC, immediately following the service.
John "Johnny" William Waddell, 1946-2020
John "Johnny" William Waddell, of Spartanburg, passed away on Monday, September 7th at Emory Hospital.
He was born on September 30, 1946 to the late Clara Belle Heinemann Waddell and Boyce Crump Waddell and was preceded in death by his sister Kay Jenrette Waddell Ward.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brende' Smith Waddell, daughter Miriam, son-in-law Brian and two grandchildren, Kingsley and Sam, all of Atlanta. He is also survived by his cousins John Heinemann of Florida and Joey Heinemann of Georgetown. Johnny had one sister-in-law, Judith Smith Palmer of North Carolina and three brother-in-laws, W. Preston Smith of Houston and Dwight H. Smith and G W. King Smith, both of Greenville. He left behind 12 nieces and nephews.
Johnny grew up in Georgetown and played football at Winyah High. He lost his father when he was 7 years old, so he always looked up to and adored his mother's brother (whom he was named after) and was determined to carry on the family tradition of playing football at Clemson. He was an offensive guard during the B2B2B era, during which time Clemson won the ACC championship three years in a row. When his daughter asked if he wanted his ashes strewn over Death Valley, he emphatically told her that he had left enough of his blood, sweat and skin on that football field.
A dear old family friend got pulled over for going too slow one day on his way over to Pawleys. When the officer questioned him, he exclaimed "Great God son! What is the hurry? Pawley's Island ain't going anywhere!!!" Johnny Waddell's philosophy in life was that Pawley's Island wasn't going anywhere. He was never, ever in a hurry.
Johnny had been given many nicknames, "The Wad", "Big John" and "PeePee". No nickname meant more than the one his grandchildren gave him, "Popeye".
Johnny was given the opportunity to move his family to Spartanburg and start Sunbelt Lumber Company with a business partner over 40 years ago. He served as President of Sunbelt until April of this year and always called himself the "Fred Sanford" of the lumber business. He had been a member of The Touchdown Club, Tarentella, The Carolina Country Club, The Piedmont Club and Trinity United Methodist Church, where he formerly served as a deacon.
To his grandson Sam Nunn, he leaves his cultivated appreciation of beautiful women (inside and out), the 12th hole at Augusta, good bourbon, West End Zone seats at Clemson, Western movies and fine cigars.
The family requests a private service with a memorial to follow at his lakehouse near Clemson, where he was most content. The Waddell family would like to thank Mayer Funeral Home in Georgetown for making such a tragic and unexpected passing easier to cope with. Most importantly, Johnny's family wants to thank his lifelong friends, fraternity brothers and golf buddies for loving him so fiercely.
In lieu of donations or flowers, the family requests that you simply recall and share a humorous story about Johnny Waddell.
Dr. Anna Dell Langley, 1946-2020
Dr. Anna Dell Langley, died on August 17, 2020 in Georgetown. Funeral services were held on August 26, 2020 at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Dr. Langley was born on January 14, 1946 in Georgetown County, SC to Mr. Jim Silas Langley and Mrs. Margie Ford Langley. At an early age, she accepted God and became a member of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. She later joined Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church, Sumter, SC, and Brookland Baptist Church, Columbia, SC. At Choppee High School, she was a member of the National Honor Society. Upon graduating high school, Dr. Langley later attended South Carolina State University. There, she acquired a BS Degree, a Masters' Degree and a Doctorate Degree. She then taught school in the: Georgetown County School District; the Sumter County School District; Benedict College; and Richland 1 and 2 School Districts, Columbia, SC. Dr. Langley was also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the NAACP.
Surviving are her siblings, Eddie Langley (Dorothy) and Creola Williams, all of Middletown, CT, Margie Vernon, Virginia Langley, Velma Langley of Hemingway, SC, and Lillie Glover, of Alexandria, VA. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Jaylyn Rhue, 1996-2020
Jaylyn Elizabeth Rhue, died on August 15, 2020, at MUSC Hospital, Charleston, SC. Funeral services were held on August 22, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
She was born on September 17, 1996, in Georgetown, SC to Ojetta "Beth" Rhue. Jaylyn was a graduate of Georgetown High School Class of 2015 (where she was a band member and a cadet in JROTC). She attended Claflin University, Orangeburg, SC, Greenville Technical College (where she served as secretary of the Student Government Assoc.), Greenville, SC, and Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Georgetown, SC. In March 2020, Jaylyn was completing her Medicine Administration Training, and was a devoted employee of South Island Assisted Living. Jaylyn confessed a belief in Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. While in Greenville, SC, she attended Mt Sinai Baptist Church. Jaylyn was a member of the Cadet Girl Scouts, and was crowned the 2015 "Miss Jabberwock" of Georgetown Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Surviving are her mother, Ojetta Beth Rhue, Georgetown, SC; sister, Jayna Rhue, Greensboro, NC; grandmother, Joyce Rhue, Georgetown, SC; aunt, Janet Rhue Bell (Seddrick), Simpsonville, SC; Godmother and grand-aunt, Dr. Maudest Rhue-Scott, Georgetown, SC; and host of other loving family members. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC