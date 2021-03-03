Death notices: March 3, 2021

Loretta Lang Cobb
Loretta Lang Cobb died on Jan. 3, 2021 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Services were held on Jan. 9, 2021 at Choppee Temple Church of Deliverance.
Mrs. Cobb was born on March 22, 1958 to Mr. Clifford Lang and Pastor Ethel Williams Lang. She was educated in the public schools of Georgetown County. Her marriage of 48 years to Mr. Isaac Cobb was blessed with five children. She was a life-long member of Choppee Temple Church of Deliverance, where she served as Co-Pastor.
Surviving are her husband, Isaac Cobb; her children, Elaine Cobb, David Cobb (Sandra), Linda Linen (Ronald), Maurice Cobb (Natasha), and Isaac Cobb, Jr.; eight grandchildren; her siblings, Joanne Lewis (Josephus), Eldena Lang and Wilbur Lang.
Ethel Greene Smalls
Ethel Greene Smalls died on Jan. 5, 2021 in Georgetown, SC. Services were held on Jan. 14, 2021 at Cumberland A.M.E. Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Smalls was born on May 15, 1929 to Rev. Augustus Greene and Mrs. Charity King Greene, in Georgetown, SC. She was a member of Cumberland A.ME. Church. Educated in Georgetown County, SC, and graduated from South Carolina State College, Orangeburg, SC. Mrs. Smalls retired after many years as an instructor with the Georgetown County School District, and was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Mt. Olive Chapter No. 81 Order of Eastern Star, and MSWAWO. She was married to the late Reverend Albert Smalls, Jr., serving as First Lady in her husband's ministries.
Surviving are her sons, Wayne Smalls, Washington, DC, Jeffrey Smalls and Ira Smalls, Georgetown, SC; stepsons, Albert Smalls III, Bay Center, WA, Kevin Smalls (Sayi), Dallas, TX, Joey Smalls, Seattle, WA; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one step-grandson; one step-granddaughter; sisters, Ollie Morrison, Georgetown, SC, and Geneva Denton, Baltimore, MD.
Richard Lee Green, Jr.
Richard Lee Green, Jr. died on Jan. 3, 2021 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Murrells Inlet, SC. Services were held on Jan. 8, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Born on Jan. 30, 1987 to Sarah Bell Robinson and Richard Lee Green, Sr. He graduated from Waccamaw High School in 2006, and later worked as a chef.
Surviving are his son, Richard Lee Green III; his father, Richard Lee Green, Sr.; siblings, Jacqueline Robinson, Lionel Robinson, Courtney Green, and Olajuwon Grant; maternal grandparents, John and Lillian Dennison; paternal grandfather, Ben Green, Jr.; his fiancé, Ashley Brooks.
Anna Goff
Anna Marie W. Goff died on Jan. 5, 2021 in Murrells Inlet, SC. Funeral services were held on Jan. 9, 2021 at Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church, Charleston, SC.
Mrs. Goff was born on Sept. 7, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio, to Clifton E. Wilson Sr. and Anna Mac McGill Wilson. She was educated in the public schools of Dayton, matriculated at Morris Brown College, Atlanta, GA, where she met and later married Reverend Dr. Norvel Goff, Sr., and graduated from Kent State University, Kent, OH, with a B.S. in Education and Psychology. Mrs. Goff was a life-long member and dedicated servant of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, serving as First Lady where her husband pastored. Mrs. Goff was a member of numerous committees including: the Lay Organization, Board of Directors - Easter Seals, Jack & Jill of America, NAACP ACT-SO, and Girl Scouts. Mrs. Goff held both teaching and administrative positions in the school systems of Ohio, New York, and Connecticut. She was also Human Resource Director and Group Insurance Underwriter for Fortune 500 companies.
Surviving are her husband of over 46 years, Reverend Dr. Norvel Goff, Sr., Murrells Inlet, SC; her children, Attorney Norvel Goff, Jr., Murrells Inlet, SC, Jon-Sesrie Goff - Program Officer at Ford Foundation (Madeline), Brooklyn, NY; granddaughter, Ivy Anah Goff; siblings, Robin L. Wilson, Columbia, SC, Geneva Wilson of Dayton, OH, Mark H. Wilson, Hartford, CT; a sister-in-law, Angielin Goff Ford.
Randolph Gibson
Randolph Gibson died on Dec. 7, 2020 at Atrium Health, Charlotte, NC. Funeral services were held on Dec. 17, 2020 at Holy Cross Faith Church Cemetery.
Born on April 19, 1961, to Mr. Olin T. Gibson, Sr. and Mrs. Wilhelmena Point Gibson, in Georgetown, SC.
Education: Howard High School Class of 1979, Associate's Degree in Retail Management, Midlands Technical College, Columbia, SC. Attended Victory Christian Center, and managed retail stores in Charlotte, NC.
Survived by siblings, Olin T. Gibson, Jr. (Ella), Laurinburg, NC, Marilyn Rainey (Derek), Charlotte, NC, Alice Singleton (Dale) and Dr. Delores Gibson, all of Georgetown, SC.
Ben Richardson
Ben Willie Richardson died on Dec. 8, 2020, at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on Dec. 13, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Born on March 11, 1929 in Georgetown to Mr. Joseph Richardson and Mrs. Ethel Smalls Richardson.
Educated in Georgetown County Schools. Formerly employed with W.E. Phelps, and was an Auxiliary Officer with Georgetown County. Member of Singleton Chapel A.M.E. Church. Married the late Mrs. Mildred Johnson Richardson, on June 24, 1950.
Surviving are his children, Yvonne O'Reilly (Steve), Georgetown, SC, Roland Richardson (Ethel), Springfield, MA, Beverly Donnell (Horace),Georgetown, SC; fifteen grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren.
Gladys Gardner
Gladys Gardner died on Dec. 11, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on Dec. 18, 2020 at Morning Glory Cemetery.
Born on Feb. 23, 1951 in Georgetown to Ms. Susie Gardner. Education: Howard High School, Bronx Community College and New York University, New York, (Early Childhood Education). Formerly employed with Georgetown County School District for over 25 years, and the Joy School, Pawleys Island, SC. Attended Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. Shared over 54 years of commitment with Ulysses Fitzgerald Marsh.
Surviving are Ulysses F. Marsh, Georgetown, SC; her children, Amanda Rayzee Mims, Bronx, NY, and Corey Gardner, Georgetown, SC; 15 grandchildren, Shaunda Scarborough McCray, Ramon White, Ylaijah Daughma, Chase Carter, Wynae Gardner, Ulyssia Gardner, Ulysses F. Gardner, Jr., Ulysses U. Gardner, Destiny Gardner, Shaniqua Kennedy, Corey Gardner, Jr., Joshua Herriott, Shyheim Gardner, Lameke Gardner, Cashmere Gardner; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous devoted siblings.
Maureen Ford
Maureen Lynn C. Ford died on Dec. 17, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Murrells Inlet, SC. Funeral services were held on Dec. 23, 2020 at Great Present A.M.E. Church Cemetery.
Born on May 10, 1970 in Rochester, NY. Education: Andrews High School Class of 1989. A member of House of God Church. Worked in the culinary industry for over 25 years. Was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Lorenzo Ford.
Surviving are her father, Benjamin McClain, Sr., Kingstree, SC; her children, Justin McClain (Lenay), Jonathan Grant (Shante), Lasha Ford, and Michael Ford (Brooke), all of Pawleys Island, SC; her siblings, Benjamin W. McClain, Jr. (Iesha), Manning, SC, Joey Perry, Georgetown, SC; 15 grandchildren, Malik Green, Isaiah Grant, Patrick Green, Qwalik Green, Serenity Green, Amir Wallace, Mason Ford, McKenzy Grant, James MCray, Levi Wallace, Skyler Grant, Lorenzo Ford, Elijah Ford, Trinity Wallace, and Bailey Ford.
Stephen Manning
Stephen Manning died on Dec. 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. Services were held on Dec. 29, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Born on Oct. 6, 1968 in Brooklyn, NY, to Ms. Frankie Jean Manning and Mr. Samuel J. Brown. Attended Greater St. Stephen A.M.E. Church. Graduated from Georgetown High School in 1986. Enlisted into the United States Navy, (Honorably Discharged). Later attended Devry University, Atlanta, GA.
Surviving are son, Canyon Alexander, daughter, Atumn Greene; one granddaughter; his parents, Frankie Jean Manning, Georgetown, SC and Samuel J. Brown (Barbra), Ocala, FL; his sisters, Monique Goings (Nate), and Rovetta M. Milton, Georgetown, SC, Avian Brown and Tierre Brown, New York, NY, and Cheri Brown, Charlotte, NC.
Anthony Green, Sr.
Anthony Lamar Green, Sr., died on Dec. 21, 2020, at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Services were held on Dec. 31, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Born on Dec. 14, 1970 in Georgetown, SC to Mr. Larry Earl Hawkins and Mrs. Dianne Green Hawkins. Graduated from Georgetown High School in 1989. Worked many years in Myrtle Beach, SC as a chef for various restaurants.
On August 9, 1991 he married the former Ms. Beverly Renee Scott. Together, their lives were gifted with three wonderful children.
Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Beverly Green; his children, Melody Scott (Bryan), Richmond, VA, Anthony Green, Jr. (Ebony), and Dezron Green (Dalondria), all of Georgetown, SC; his grandchildren, Jasimine Scott, Jhene Johnson, Jamar Harrington, Jada Harrington, Jordin Scott, Daron Green, Amari Green and Na'kari Green; his father, Larry Earl Hawkins, Charleston, SC; his siblings Addonis Hawkins (Crystal), Huntsville AL, Tonilekia Humes (Tupelo), Ian Hawkins and John Allen Hawkins, Jr., all of Georgetown, SC.
James Blair
James Demarco Blair died on Dec. 27, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Services were held on Dec. 30, 2020 at Morning Glory Cemetery.
Born on May 19, 1959 to Mr. James Emmett Blair and Mrs. Ruth Deloris Izzard Blair. Graduated from Howard High School in 1978. Denmark Technical College, (Licensed Plumber). Worked as a Longshoreman with the Waterfront International Longshoreman Association for numerous years. Was member of Dickerson A.M.E. Church. Joined in marriage to the former Ms. Mincher Sires on Sept. 5, 1981. To this union, seven children were born.
Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Mincher S. Blair, Georgetown, SC; his children, Travell Blair (Jozetta), Summerville, SC, Branten Blair (Ruthie), Lancaster, SC, Andrea Blair, Murrells Inlet, SC, Anthony Blair (Sommer), Columbia, SC, Charity Blair and Destiny Blair, both of Georgetown, SC; a daughter-in-law, Ana Blair of Augusta, GA; his sisters, Connie Izzard Lumpkin (Travis), Columbia, SC, Janet Blair Reown, and Sonya Blair Taft, both of Georgetown, SC; a nephew reared as a brother, Damian E. Blair, Georgetown, SC.
Elizabeth Snow
Elizabeth W. Snow died on Dec. 28, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Services were held on Jan. 2, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Born on Jan. 18 1949 in Georgetown, SC, to Mr. Woodrow White and Mrs. Celia Pinckney White. Attended Howard High School. Was a member of Singleton Chapel A.M.E. Church. Worked over 30 years as a Housekeeping Supervisor with Sportsman Motor Inn, Myrtle Beach, SC.
Surviving are her children, Rosalind Snow (Laverne), Gwendolyn White, Bernard White (Candice), Dervon White (Kimberley), Levada Nicole White (Maurice), and Myra Collins (Terrence); two adopted sons, Stedman White (Shannon) and Antivon White; 9 siblings, Ella Mae Gathers, Margaret Singleton, Nancy White Humes, Frances Johnson, Willie White, Ann Marie Brown, Leroy White, Thomas White, and Lorenzo White; 17 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.
Rovena White
Rovena B. White died on Dec. 28, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Services were held on Jan. 3, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Born on April 26, 1949 in Georgetown, SC, to Mr. Marion Benjamin Bessellieu, Sr. and Susan Fraser Bessellieu.
Graduated from Howard High School in 1969. Was a member of Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. Formerly employed with, New York Presbyterian Hospital, NY, Georgetown Memorial Hospital (until retirement), and a Process Server at the Georgetown County Judicial Center. Was a member of, Georgetown Community Choir, Mt. Olive #81 Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, Women of Wisdom Praise Dance Team, the Mitney Project and the 7/11 Social Club.
Surviving are her daughter, Porsche White, Georgetown, SC; her sisters, Raeann Bessellieu, New York, NY and Gale Bessellieu-Gamble, Georgetown, SC; her grandchildren: Desmain Campbell, Ieshia Williams, Billy White III, Devour White, Ky'esha White and Patrick Evans, Jr.; 9 great grandchildren.
Bertha Wragg
Bertha Young Wragg died on Jan. 1, 2021 in Pawleys Island, SC. Services were held on Jan. 6, 2021 at St. John A.M.E. Church.
Born on April 19, 1926 to Ethel Young Hall. She was reared by her grandparents, Josephine and Charlie Young. She attended Holy Cross Faith Memorial School, and graduated from Howard High School. In New York, for many years until retirement, she was employed as token booth clerk in the NYC subway system. She was a member of St. John A.M.E. Church, Pawleys Island, SC, and attended Bethel A.M.E. Church of Harlem, NY.
In 1948, she was united in holy matrimony to the late Mr. William Wragg, Jr. of Georgetown, SC. From this union came three devoted daughters, Glynis W. Burnham, Carol A. Addison (Johnny), Ethel I Wragg, and one beloved grandchild, Julian W. Addison (Regina).