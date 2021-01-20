Death notices: January 20, 2021

James Lee McCants, 1952-2021
James Lee "Jamey" McCants, 68, beloved husband of Diane Newton McCants, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at The Medical University of South Carolina.
Born on Nov. 29, 1952, in Williamsburg County, he was a son of the late James Lee McCants, Sr. and the late Isabelle Moree McCants. Mr. McCants was a graduate and Williamsburg High School, Class of 1971, and attended Francis Marion University. He was employed by Sampit Lumber Mill and retired after more than 30 years of service. Mr. McCants had the utmost faith in the Lord and was a devoted member of Spring Pond Pentecostal Holiness Church where he faithfully served as a deacon, clerk, and Sunday school teacher. He had a great love for farming, spending time with his brothers working on projects, hunting, fishing, and most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 45 years, Diane Newton McCants; two children, James Heath McCants (Caroline) and Shannon McCants Elliott (Buck); five grandchildren, Carli Leyanne McCants, Abbie Lyn McCants, Jameson Heath McCants, Ashlyn Reed Elliott and Braydon James McCants; two brothers, Timothy Allen McCants (Lisa) and Joey Sullivan McCants (Teresa); a special cousin he thought of as a sister, Van Ray McCants Ritchie (Kim); and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Spring Pond Pentecostal Holiness Church, 655 Old Cemetery Rd. Andrews, SC 29510
Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements, they can be reached at (843) 485-4242.
Miriam Williams, 1929-2020
Miriam Thames Williams of Georgetown entered into eternal rest on Jan. 13, 2021. She was the wife of the late Dr. Clifton Lide Williams of Georgetown, a beloved physician in the Georgetown area. Miriam, the daughter of the late Jennings Bryan Thames and Cecilia Denshovits Thames, was born in Awendaw, SC on February 1, 1929. She was raised on the Santee Delta where she enjoyed boating, skeet shooting, and being outdoors. She graduated from Winyah High School in Georgetown and attended Limestone College in Gaffney, SC.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Williams Jeter and her husband, Guy of Mt. Pleasant; Dr. Clifton Lide Williams, Jr. and his wife, Joanne of Spartanburg; Cynthia Williams Peper and her husband, Steve of Mt. Pleasant; Jeffrey Michael Williams of West Ashley; and Dr. Laurie Williams Wallace and her husband, Otway of Mt. Pleasant. She leaves behind ten loving grandchildren who adored their MaMa: Cecelia Jeter McPhail (Fred), Margaret Williams Humphrey (Bob), Guy Wilburn Jeter, Jr., Clifton Lide Williams III (Brooke), Stephen Brice Peper (Fallon), Coles Williams Alamia (Stefan), Blakely Williams Peper, Colin Clarke Wallace, Lucy Byrd Wallace, and Mary Lide Wallace. She was blessed with six great grandchildren: Grace and Miriam McPhail (Cecelia and Fred), Brown and Thames Humphrey (Meg and Bob), and Anderson and Conrad Williams (Brooke and Clay), as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her cherished "Sista," Dorothy Thames Bruorton.
Miriam was a longstanding member of the First Baptist Church of Georgetown. She was dedicated to her church and faithfully served in many capacities. For years she headed the meal program in the church kitchen that provided Wednesday night suppers for the church community, was a member of the choir, and led a women's Sunday School class.
Miriam was delighted and most happy being with her family, especially in the kitchen, where she expressed her love for others by preparing incredible southern cuisine and desserts. Miriam's Kitchen was a place that fed your body and soul, and all were invited to her table. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and was an example to others, especially to her children, of how to live a Christ-centered life.
We would like to thank everyone for your love and prayers extended to our entire family during our mother's illness.
Funeral Services will be private due to COVID-19. A celebration of Miriam's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Georgetown First Baptist Church, 219 Cleland St, Georgetown, SC 29440.
Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com.
The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
George Asnip, 1929-2020
Mr. George Asnip Jr. of Presbyterian Village, Austell, GA passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at WellStar-Cobb Hospital. Mr. Asnip was born Jan. 6, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA to George Asnip, Sr. and Dorothy McQuade Asnip. He graduated Clemson University in 1950 before serving his country in the US Army. He worked for Wellman Advanced Materials, and Burlington Industries before becoming a manager for Celanese Corp.; he established its European division Amcelle, managed the largest textile mill in the world in Cumberland, MD, then became President of Millhaven Fibres Ltd in Canada. He retired from Celanese as Executive Vice President of Operations in 1975 to become Vice President of Finishing - Cone Mills; retired and became President of ABR Associates; retired and became the first Director of the Greensboro Business Center; retired and became the Director of GEHM; and finally retired to Pawleys Island where he was a consultant to Miss Ruby's Kids. George loved God, his family, his church, and helping people. He was a kind Southern gentleman, tennis player, and fan of Clemson sports. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth, and his brother Bill. He is survived by children George (& Sylvia), Andrew (& Liz), Matthew (& Sally), and Elizabeth (& Rob); his grandchildren Britney, Elisabeth, Daniel, and Banks and Isabelle Ream; and a great-grandson Liam; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. All these will dearly miss his contagious humor, his delighted wit, his insatiable intelligence, his amazing memory, and his zest for life. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Miss Ruby's Kids, P O Box 1007 Georgetown, SC 29442; or, https://www.missrubyskids.net/donate; or, 1-843-436-7200; Presbyterian Village will be holding a virtual memorial on Jan. 24th at 2:00 pm; Zoom viewing is available, please use the Meeting ID: 831 8342 7964, please call Davis-Struempf Funeral Home at 770-944-2900 for the passcode. An interment service is planned at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church, 113 Baskerville Drive, Pawleys Island, SC, 29585 for Saturday, April 10th.
Herbert Wigfall, Sr., 1939-2020
Herbert Wigfall, Sr. died on Nov. 17, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Murrells Inlet, SC. Funeral services were held on Nov. 21, 2020 at Maysville Community Cemetery.
Mr. Wigfall was born on July 8, 1939 in Pawleys Island, SC to David and Almina Wigfall. He was a member of St. Mary A.M.E. Church and was formerly employed with: the Georgetown Steel Mill, a hammock maker at the Pawleys Island Hammock Shop, served in the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, and was a Security Officer at Brookgreen Gardens until his retirement. On March 10, 1960, Mr. Wigfall joined into holy matrimony with the former Miss Carrie Bell Thomas (now deceased).
Surviving are his children, Christopher Thomas (Vanessa), Herbert Wigfall, Jr. (Karen), Kenneth Wigfall, Deloris Wigfall, William Wigfall (Carol), Tanya Grate, and Tracy Wigfall (Edward); two granddaughters he assisted in raising, Kerrie and Kameron Wigfall; a special friend, Sadie Myers; additional grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Eletha Holmes, 1954-2020
Eletha Lisa Gamble Holmes died on Nov. 2, 2020 in Georgetown, South Carolina. Funeral services were held on Nov. 8, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Holmes was born in Georgetown, SC on March 24, 1954, to Clarence James Gamble, Sr. and Annie Bell Johnson Gamble. She graduated from Choppee High School in 1972, and was employed at Oneita Industries Textile Plant, Andrews, SC and Superior Electrical Plant, Georgetown, SC. Mrs. Holmes was also member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Richard Holmes; her son, Antonio Gamble (Tawana); her stepchildren, Tatanisha Holmes Brown (Ronald, Sr.), Shamola Kendra Dye (Corey) and Valshon Latasha Green Teel (Malcolm); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her siblings, Sarah Marie Orange (Charlie, Jr.), Doretha Rawls (Donnie), Charles Gamble, Sr. (Winnie), Ervin Gamble (Kathy), Richard Gamble, Joseph Gamble (Karen), and Bryant Curtain (Jennifer); four step-sisters and three step-brothers.
Gracie Ann Wright, 1942-2020
Gracie Ann Reed Wright died on Nov. 5, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on Nov. 12, 2020 at Lighthouse of Jesus Christ.
Mrs. Wright was born on February 19, 1942 in Georgetown, SC to Rev. Henry Reed and Lula Ford Reed. She was Housekeeping Supervisor of Ocean Park Resort, Tropical Dunes, and others. In 1962, Gracie was joined in holy matrimony to the late Mr. George Greene, Sr. She was a member of Chester Hill Missionary Baptist Church, and later, Lighthouse of Jesus Christ. Mrs. Wright was member of the Reed Sister's Singers, and was the first female gospel promoter of Georgetown County. She found love again in her marriage to the late Mr. John Wright.
Surviving are her children, Edna Cochran, Jr.(Julius), George Greene, Jr. (Quana), Mark Greene, and Carol Wigfall (William, Sr.), and Doris Greene; step-sons, Tony Drayton, and Dwayne Page; a grandson reared as her own, Timothy Greene; her siblings, Clinton Reed, Louverda Moore, Mary Dean Reed, Henry Reed, Jr., Mattie Greene, Ora Patterson, Janie Nesmith (John), and Perry Reed (Della); 33 additional grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
Elder Marva Brown, 1943-2020
Elder Marva J. Brown died on Nov. 1, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on Nov. 7, 2020 at Morning Glory Cemetery.
Elder Brown was born on March 30, 1943 in Philadelphia to Henry Lee Smith and Flossie Evelyn Bass, and was a retired former supervisor with the Coral Beach Resort, Myrtle Beach, SC. She was also a member of Doris Johnson Ministries.
Surviving are her children, Kevin McQuay (Rhonda), Min. Kim Vann (Mitchell), Karen Wigfall (Herbert), and Kyle McQuay; her sister, Dorothy Boykin; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren.
Eugene Grant, 1945-2020
Eugene Grant died on Nov. 1, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on Nov. 5, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mr. Grant born on May 30, 1945, the son of Alex Grant, Sr. and Mary Ann Edwards Grant. He was a member of Mount Zion A.M.E Church. For 36 years he was employed with Georgetown Steel Corporation.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Geneva Collington Grant; his children, Rodney Grant, Tony Grant (Lynette), Darrell Grant (Delois), Michelle Dais; four grandchildren; his siblings, Oniel Grant (Minnie), Alex Grant, Jr. (Mary), Susan Doiley, Mary Edwards, and Geneva Grant.
Wilhelmena Canteen, 1942-2020
Wilhelmena Grant Canteen died on Nov. 6, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on Nov. 14, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mrs. Canteen was born on February 28, 1942 in Georgetown, SC to Frank Joseph Grant and Rebecca Taylor Grant. Following graduation from Howard High School, she earned: a Bachelor of Science Degree, Benedict College, Columbia, SC, and Masters of Education Degree, University of South Carolina, Columbia. Mrs. Canteen was a member of Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, and rendered 41 years of professional service to the Georgetown County School District.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Leonard Canteen, Jr.; her daughter, Leona C. Canteen, Charlotte, NC; and a sister, Frankie G. Archibald.
Quantrae Myers, 1987-2020
Quantrae Rayshawn Myers died on Nov. 8, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on Nov. 20, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mr. Myers was born on Dec. 16, 1987 in Georgetown, SC, to Cathy J. Myers-Taylor. He attended Liberty Temple Holiness Church and graduated from Georgetown High School in 2005. Mr. Myers earned a Certification in Electricity from Job Corps, and was employed with Prince George Nursing Facility.
Surviving are his mother, Cathy J. Myers-Taylor and "bonus" father, Frank H. Taylor II; his siblings, Chealcee Taylor, Chantel Grimes (Darrell), Fredrick Taylor, Ishmael Taylor; additional siblings, "honorary" brothers, Tamore'e Sheriff and Reggie Greene; and grandmother, Inez Myers.
Mickey Ray Smith died on Nov. 23, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on Nov. 28, 2020 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Sampit.
Mr. Smith was born on March 7, 1972 in Georgetown, SC to Sara Arlene Smith and Eddie Lee Hughie. He graduated from Andrews High School in 1990, and studied Early Childhood Education at Horry Georgetown Technical College. Mr. Smith was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, and was a teacher at the J.O.Y. School, Pawleys Island.
Surviving are his mother, Sara A. Smith; his siblings, Melissa S. Trappier, Aleecia N. Smith, Tonya Knowlin, Gwendolyn Thomas, Maxxanaya M. Hughie, and Eddie L. Hughie, Jr.
Georgetta Johnson Andrews, 1964-2020
Georgetta Johnson Andrews died on Nov. 26, 2020 at the Medical University of Charleston, SC. Funeral services were held on Dec. 5, 2020 at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Andrews was born on August 1, 1964 in Georgetown, SC, to Elbank Johnson, Sr. and Sarah Louise Johnson. She graduated from Howard High School in 1983, and was most recently employed with Money Saver. Mrs. Andrews was also a member of First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 30 years, O'Neil Andrews, Sr.; her children, O'Neil Andrews, Jr., and Desiree Andrews; her mother, Sarah Johnson; siblings, Edna Horne (Ronald), Hermenia Johnson, Elbank Johnson, Jr. Mildred Johnson, John Johnson, Susan Flowers (Charlie), and Ruthena Johnson, Plainfield, NJ.
Helen C Lawrence Hayward, 1933-2020
Helen C. Lawrence Hayward died on Nov. 30, 2020 in Georgetown. Funeral services were held on Dec. 3, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mrs. Hayward was born on August 21, 1933 in Georgetown to Ned Lawrence and Hannah James Lawrence. She was a retired domestic worker and a lifelong member of Nazareth A.M.E. Church. Mrs. Hayward was united in holy matrimony to the late Abraham Hayward on Dec. 25, 1948.
Surviving are her children, Sam Hayward (Iva), Christanne Coleman, Joanne Maynard, Caroline Hayward, Abraham Hayward, Jr. (Audrey), and Isaac Hayward; foster son, Anthony Hayward; a granddaughter reared in the home, Dwane Hayward; 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Leroy Bromell, Jr., 1948-2020
Leroy Bromell, Jr. died on Dec. 1, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on Dec. 6, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Deacon Bromell was born on Jan. 9, 1948 in Georgetown, SC to Leroy Bromell, Sr., and Beatrice McClam Bromell. He was united in marriage to the late Ms. Pearlene Martha Thompson on Oct. 20, 1967, and was a lifelong member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from Choppee High School in1967, and was employed with Georgetown Steel for 42 years. Deacon Bromell met Ms. Shirley Greene four years ago. They married on April 18, 2020.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley Bromell; his children: Jacqueline Gasque (Elvis), Harriett Ann Bromell, Leroy Bromell III, Christopher Charles Bromell (Antonia); step-children, Ronald Greene, Jr., Major Tanishia Greene, Joshua Greene and Daniel Greene; one sister, Carmaletia Hicks (Michael); twenty grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.