Death notices: January 13,2021

Gerrey Berkeley Powell, 1947-2021
Gerrey Berkeley Powell, 73, of Murrels Inlet, South Carolina, passed away in his home of natural causes on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Born in Florence, South Carolina on May 31, 1947, he was the son of the late Cheves Powell and Edith (Tinsley) Powell. He spent his summers as a youth with his family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Gerrey attended the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina and finished his Bachelor’s Degree at Francis Marion University in Florence, South Carolina. Gerrey was a licensed electrical contractor and ran a successful practice along coastal South Carolina.
Gerrey loved to spend time with friends, fishing on his boat and reading.
Mr. Powell is survived by his son Mitchell, his daughter in law Shannon and his grandson Conner of Quinby, South Carolina, and his older brother Cheves “Bo” Powell of Laguna Beach, California.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents and his eldest son Patrick Dixon Powell.
A memorial service for Gerrey will be scheduled later this spring.
James Cribb
James Melvin Cribb, 82, passed away Jan. 2, 2021 in a Georgetown hospital.
Mr. Melvin was born in Hemingway, SC a son of the late William Ozzie and Ruby Williams Cribb. He was the founder/owner of Coastal Tax service in Georgetown, worked for the International Paper Box Plant, and was also a farmer and home builder.
He was a graduate and Valedictorian of the Pleasant Hill High School Class of 1957 and had a perfect attendance from the 1st grade thru 12th grade. He was the FFA State Treasurer for the 1956-1957 school year, and received a scholarship to North Carolina State University.
He volunteered as a coach for Dixie Youth Baseball in the Pleasant Hill Community and even built a practice field in his backyard for the Pleasant Hill High School Girls Softball Team.
Some of his favorite things to do was sip coffee with family on the back porch, listen to Bluegrass Music and the Statler Brothers play, having the family pets around him, tell old stories, but most of all spending time with the family especially the grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen Thompson Cribb; children, Phyllis (Steve) Walterhouse, Ken (Lori) Cribb, Angela (Stephen) Greenwood, Jodi (Ashley) Cribb, and Charlie Cribb; grandchildren, Anna Caroline, Ashby, Joseph, Abigail, Austin, and Hayden; many loving nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers, Eldon Cribb, Roger Cribb and Larry Cribb; sisters, Claudia Hucks and Louise Thompson.
Graveside services, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 5, 2020 in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 11904 Pleasant Hill Dr., Hemingway, SC 29554.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please use good judgment, practice social distancing, and please wear a mask if attending.
Harold Elliott, 1935-2021
Mr. Harold “Buddy” Elliott, age 85, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. He was born August 11, 1935 in Hemingway, South Carolina to Buckie and Halene Miles Elliott.
Mr. Elliott was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. He was Presbyterian by faith and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of DeFuniak Springs. He was a veteran of the of the armed forces serving his country in the United Sates Navy Reserves. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He graduated from Florida State University receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Recreation. He was a Track and Field Athlete at Florida State University. He worked as the Superintendent for the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Fort Walton Beach.
Mr. Elliott is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Carol Greene and son, Jeffrey Reamer.
Mr. Elliott is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judith Lynne Elliott of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; sons, Harold Buckie Elliott, Jr. and husband Bryant Lormis; daughters, Elizabeth Watson and Lorna Reamer; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, Eulogy by Paul Eubanks.
Burial will be in the Magnolia Cemetery at a later date.
Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.