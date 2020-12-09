Death notices: Dec. 9, 2020

Betty Baker Kilgore
Betty Baker Kilgore, 95, a 30-year resident of Georgetown and Pawleys Island, South Carolina, and formerly of Erie, Penn., passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
She was born in Scottdale, PA, the only child of Edith and Wilbur Baker. She met her husband Robert John Kilgore while attending Bethany College in West Virginia. She was an economics major and Bob was in officer training on campus with the U.S. Navy flight school. They married in 1945 and enjoyed 67 years together before Bob’s death in 2013. Betty followed Bob’s Navy training in their early years and then his academic years while growing their family of 3 daughters. The first daughter was born at Grove City College, PA, the 2nd at the University of Michigan School of Law and the 3rd, at the beginning of his practice in Erie, PA. Betty always preferred to describe herself as a homemaker.
She was active in her girls’ lives and in many organizations supporting them and other women. She served as the Mother Advisor of the Rainbow Girls, on the Board of Family and Child Services, as President of the PTA, President of the Erie County Law Wives, on the Board of Planned Parenthood of Erie County, and was a Deacon in the Presbyterian Church, as well as, church soloist. She was active in the P.E.O. sisterhood since 1971. When they retired to South Carolina, Betty kept busy serving and singing at Georgetown Presbyterian Church, 558 Black River Road, participating in women’s circles, and assisting with the start-up of Helping Hands. She enjoyed the Low Country Lunch Bunch, golf, playing the piano, bridge, the beauty of DeBordieu, and the expanding families of her daughters.
Betty is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Ford and her husband Jim, in Evanston, Illinois; Nancy Patton and her husband, Doug, in Georgetown, South Carolina; and Susan Gadrix and her husband Vincent, in LaGrange, Georgia. She also has three grandchildren and two great grandchildren, Kara Veltri and her husband, Michael, in California; Lyndsey Patton Ravuri and her husband, Harsha, and daughter, Mira in Texas; Adam Patton and his wife, Kathryn, and son, Bode, in North Carolina.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pawleys Pavilion at the Lakes of Litchfield, the continued support of her Home Instead caregivers, the 24/7 support of Live Long Well Care, and Tidelands Hospice of Georgetown, for guiding us through the complications of COVID-19.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later time in South Carolina when we can travel and gather safely as a group. Inurnment will be beside her beloved husband, Robert, at the Erie Cemetery and handled by the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc, 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16502.
In lieu of flowers, or food to the family, Betty requested that donations be made instead to Helping Hands of Georgetown Food Pantry, 1813 Highmarket Street, Georgetown, SC 29440, or Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, 1507 Grimm Drive, Erie, PA 16501.
Durward Dudley Rhem III
Durward Dudley Rhem III passed away the morning of Nov. 21, 2020 in Winter Springs, Florida. He was the son of Durward Dudley Jr. and Muriel Williams Rhem from Georgetown, S.C. and is survived by his two daughters, Trisha Poole and Jennifer Volkmer, grandchildren Leah Pennington and Wyatt Poole III, and great grandchildren Kyliegh Pennington-Walker and Camien Durant.
As the oldest son of Durward Dudley Rhem II, Durward grew up being known as "Sonny Boy" and later in life took the nickname of D.D. with his friends and associates. He served in the Army during World War II and after being discharged went to college and received degrees from William & Mary and Ringling College of Art. D.D. loved the sunny state of Florida and settled there to raise a family while pursuing a career in graphic arts. He moved to Brevard County where he soon met Jane Patricia "Patsy" Rhem who he married in 1955. They divorced after 30 years of marriage.
D.D. was a gifted artist and a born entrepreneur who founded and led two successful companies during his six-decade professional career. Brevard Graphics: a graphic design and printing company, and Graphic Arts Center: a graphic arts studio, both located in Melbourne, Florida. D.D. was an incredibly talented artist who inspired his employees with creativity and a high bar of excellence. He was respected for his leadership and loved for loyalty, dedication, and a witty sense of humor.
D.D. was a devoted and loving father who raised three children with Patsy: Durward Dudley Rhem IV "Tripp", Patricia Anne Rhem, and Jennifer Leah Rhem in Indialantic, Florida. The eldest child, Tripp worked with D.D. at Graphic Arts Center in Melbourne, Florida, up until Tripp suddenly passed away in July of 2014 at the age of 56.
D.D. lived the last years of his life with Parkinson's Disease which ultimately contributed to his passing at a nursing home in Winter Springs, Florida. Although he was in isolation due to the pandemic his daughters Trisha and Jennifer were able to see him and spend time with him days before his passing.
The family suggests memorials in the memories of D.D. "Sonny Boy" Rhem, to: Union United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 580, Hemingway S.C. 29554 or to the charity of one's choice.
Barbara Miller Perry Bara, 1937-2020
Barbara Miller Perry Bara, wife of Mark Otis Bara, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020, at her home.
Born on Nov. 3, 1937, in Brownsville, Texas. Mrs. Bara was a member of Union United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years; daughters Miriam Perry Mimms of Nashville and Roberta Perry Schlicher of Salt Lake City; and a son, Robert David Perry of Richmond, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union United Methodist Church, 8209 Rosehill Road, Georgetown, 29440
Elizabeth Cronia, 1952-2020
Elizabeth Lynn Beggs Cronia, 68, wife of Forrest Cronia, Sr., passed away peacefully with her husband at her side Nov. 24, 2020, in Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Cronia was the baby of eleven siblings and was born in Tifton, GA on Oct. 21, 1952, a daughter of the late Fred Beggs and Ethelene "Billie" Willis Beggs. She grew up in Tifton and graduated from Tifton High School. She also graduated from Gainesville Jr. College, where she was on the drill team, and Brenau College with a degree in Social Work.
Elizabeth met Forrest in Gainesville, GA and they were married for 48 years. She was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church in Gainesville. She later taught children's church and Sunday School at Ebenezer Church in Florence, SCs. Elizabeth was active as a Leader in Cub Scouts and Brownies, and Girl Scouts and Baseball, Basketball, Softball, Soccer and was a Team Mom for West Florence Football Team.
Mrs. Cronia was employed by the S. C. Alcohol and Drug Safety Action Program (SC ADSAP), and also worked for Keystone Substance Abuse Program and Bruce Hall Hospital in Florence.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cronia was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters.
Surviving are: her husband, Forrest Eugene Cronia, Sr. of Pawleys Island; a son, Forrest Eugene Cronia, Jr. and fiancée Emily Rodgers Richardson of Murrrells Inlet; two daughters, Monica Lynn Cronia Hancock (Timothy) of Statesville, NC and Candice Elizabeth Cronia of Charleston; three grandchildren, Bailey, Lawrence, and Amy Hancock; two brothers, Michael Beggs (Lola) of Stephens County, GA and Robert Beggs (Pam) of Tifton County, GA; a sister, Irma Ree Brown ( Jim Brown deceased) of Ball Ground, GA.
Memorial services will be held in the Spring at a later date.
The family suggests memorials to: The Emily Smith Foundation, 458 Shore Rush Dr. Pawleys Island, SC 29585 - www.theemilysmithfoundation.org - Venmo -@EmilysHouse or The Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street, NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Florine Elliott Holt, 1929-2020
Florine Elliott Holt, 91, widow of Harvey B. Holt, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Prince George Health Care.
Born on January 6, 1929, in Dillon, she was a daughter of the late John Hamilton Elliott and the late Allene Page Elliott. Mrs. Holt grew up in Lake View, SC. She was a quiet, sweet, southern Baptist lady. She enjoyed her life as a wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Holt was dedicated to taking care of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and family gatherings. Even though she had dementia in her later years, Florine always had a laugh and a smile for those around her.
Survivors include five children, Jimmy Holt (Adrie) of Georgetown, Jerome Holt (Debby) of Murrells Inlet, Wendell Holt (Wanda) of Georgetown, Ruby Fleming (Irving) of Georgetown and Brenda Coleman (Bill) of Georgetown; one son in law, Paul Redmond of Murrells Inlet; twelve grandchildren, Mark Redmond, Nikki Hufnagel (TR), Missy Thompson (Jeff), Ben Holt (Stephanie), Seth Holt (Suzanne), Whitney Ramsing, Kevin Holt (Rosie), Jamie Adams, Heather Stone (Andy), Robbie Fleming (Melinda), Samantha Barrineau and Holly Lee (Anthony); twenty-one great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; one sister, Ruby Newton (Mac) of Norfolk, VA; two sisters in l aw, Bobbie Holt of Fayetteville, NC and Barbara Brecht of Conway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Alice Faye Holt and Helen H. Redmond; one brother, John "Buddy" Elliott and one sister, Eledith Elliott Knotts.
Funeral services for Mrs. Holt will be private family service with burial in Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens in Georgetown.
The family would like to send a special Thank You to the caregivers and staff of Prince George Health Care facility in Georgetown for the wonderful love and care she received during her time there.
