Death notices: Aug. 26, 2020

Eurna "Jeannie" Owens, 1936-2020
Eurna "Jeannie" Owens, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Ms. Owens was born November 18, 1936 in Murrells Inlet, a daughter of the late Aris and Jolie Ard Poston. She was a member of Screven Baptist Church in Georgetown. Along with her parents, Ms. Owens is predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Mr. Clarence Owens and her siblings, Pete Poston, Judy Harter, Pat Carringer and Faye Westbury.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers of Crescent Hospice for their love and care, especially Monalisa Anderson and Devon Owens.
Surviving are: two sons, David Owens (Theresa) and Wayne Owens; two grandchildren, Kimberly Martin and David H. Owens (Josh); two great grandchildren, Bryson and Kensley; two siblings, Janice Sleap (Dave) and Tommy Poston (Velda).
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Penny Royal Memorial Gardens in Georgetown, SC with Chaplain Fuzzy Lake officiating. Entombment will follow.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the grave.
Memorials may be sent to Crescent Hospice, 3959 Hwy 17 Bypass, Suite D, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.