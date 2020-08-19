Death notices: Aug. 19, 2020

Mary Lee Phillips Moore, 1924-2020
Mary Lee Phillips Moore died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her home in Litchfield, S.C.
She was born in Spartanburg, SC on November 15, 1924, to the late Harry Rissler Phillips and Mary King Phillips. She was a graduate of Randolph Macon Women's College with a degree in mathematics. Mrs. Moore married the late James Bernice Moore and lived in Andrews for many years before moving to Litchfield.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Moore is predeceased by her brother, Harry R. Phillips, Jr.
She is survived by three children, James B. Moore, Jr. (Totsie) of Georgetown, Harriett Moore Miller (Stoney) of Pawleys Island, and Porter Moore Tuttle (Eddie) of Mt. Pleasant, her grandchildren, John Wrenn (Jeanie), Elizabeth Moore Pearson (Joe), Mary Katherine Wrenn, Lee Ann Tuttle Austin (Kent), James B. Moore III (Rachel), Marie Tuttle Bartels (Tom), E. Stone Miller III (Megan) and Lydia Lee Miller, and by twelve great-grandchildren.
She was the quiet support behind her gregarious husband and brought humor and kindness to every situation. She spent many happy hours at her beloved Litchfield playing tennis and enjoying the beach with her family, friends and dogs. Her beautiful needlework is cherished by many and will continue to remind them of her.
Mrs. Moore was a communicant of All Saints Church, Pawleys Island.
Michael Bethea, 1957-2020
Michael Bethea died on July 22, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on July 28, 2020 at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Bethea was born on August 25, 1957 in Georgetown, SC, to James Singleton and Jessie Woodberry. He was educated in Georgetown County, where he attended Howard High School. Michael was employed as Head Chef at the Lakes of Litchfield, Pawleys Island, SC, and the Beaver Bar, Murrells Inlet, SC.
Surviving are his daughters, Laundard Wilson and Lakay Wilson, Georgetown, SC, Lisheria Bethea, Myrtle Beach, SC, Talayia Turner, Pawleys Island, SC; his siblings, Beverly Singleton, Georgetown, SC, James Singleton, Carrie Williams, Ethel Gibbs, Randell Bethea, Hezikiah Bethea, Margaret Williams, Pawleys Island, SC, Sherlie Grady, Burnie Jean Johnson, Conway, SC; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Graveside services will be at ten o'clock Monday, August 17, 2020, at Andrews Memorial Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Robert L. Grafe.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Tara Hall School, PO Box 955 Georgetown, SC 29442 or Smith Medical Clinic, 116 Baskerville Dr, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Deacon James Reed, Jr., 1950-2020
Deacon James Reed, Jr. died on July 28, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on August 2, 2020 at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
Deacon Reed was born on May 23, 1950 in Georgetown, SC, to Edna Mae Laster-Perrymon and James Reed, Sr. James received his education in the Georgetown County Public School system where he graduated from Howard High School in 1969. At an early age, James joined First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and was a dedicated, lifetime member. He was employed as a building manager for 17 years with the Georgetown County School District at McDonald Elementary School, until retirement. James was married to the former Miss Pearline Manigault for forty-eight years.
Surviving are his wife, Pearline Manigault Reed; daughter, Elanda Manigault, Myrtle Beach, SC; his mother, Edna Mae Laster-Perrymon, Wilmington, NC; grandchildren: Xavier, Randolph, and Ran-Nesha; his siblings: Angel P. Laster-Dualeh, Elizabeth Q. Laster-Robinson, Wilmington, NC, Gertrude Duval, Brooklyn, NY, Ashley Perrymon, Nashville, TN, Lillian Reed, Lee Alston, Kenny Reed, Rochester, NY, Jeremiah Laster, Philadelphia, PA; niece reared in home, Kissha Reed, Georgetown, SC. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Catherine Davis, 1942-2020
Catherine Davis died on July 22, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on July 27, 2020 at First Calvary Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Davis was born on June 14, 1942 in Georgetown, SC to James and Rena Smith Dennison. She was a faithful member First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church since early youth, and was educated in Georgetown County schools. On August 10, 1967, Catherine married the late Robert Davis. They were blessed with four children, and a grandson raised as their own, Christopher Davis.
Surviving are her children, Robert Ann Davis,Georgetown, SC, and Barbara Grayson Cumbee, Andrews, SC; her siblings, Sarah Moss and Raymond Dennison, Miami, FL, Rena Mae Dennison, Bronx, NY; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Patricia Nelson, 1952-2020
Patricia Nelson died on July 19, 2020 at Blue Ridge Nursing Home, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on July 25, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Ms. Nelson was born on April 26, 1952 in Georgetown, SC, to Mr. William Sephus Nelson and Mrs. Ida Bell Parson Nelson. After graduating from Howard High School in 1970, she attended Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD. She attended First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, during her early years and later Ebenezer Baptist Church, Bronx, NY. Ms. Nelson was employed with the Catholic Guardian Society, New York, NY.
Surviving are her children, Taunita Nelson, Bronx, NY, Carlos McDonald, Columbia, SC; siblings, Mary Norwood, Georgetown, SC, Brenda Nesbit, Conway, SC, Deborah White, Richmond, VA, Wanda Nelson, Bronx, NY, Myine Nelson, Kingstree, SC. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.