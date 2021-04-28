Death notices: April 28, 2021

Robert McCray, 1959-2021
Robert Lee McCray died on March 12, 2021 in Georgetown, SC. Services were held on March 19, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mr. McCray was born on Oct. 16, 1959 in Georgetown, SC, to Major McCray and Virginia Herman McCray. He was educated in Georgetown County, attended St. James Fire Baptized Holiness Church in early youth, and worked with various jobs.
Surviving are his siblings, Virlin Baldwin (Curtis), Graham, NC, Priscilla McCray Brown (Deryl), Barbara McCray, and Dennis McCray (Marci).
Shirley Bromell, 1962-2021
Shirley Jean Bromell died on March 16, 2021 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Services were held March 27, 2021 at Lighthouse of Jesus Christ.
Mrs. Bromell was born on May 13, 1962 in Wynne, Ark., to Rosetta Williams and John Henry Ingram. She was educated in the New York School System, where she gradated from high school. Her former marriage to Ronald Greene was blessed with four children. She was a member of Gospel Mission Baptist Church and was formerly employed with the Georgetown County School District. On April 18, 2020, Shirley was married to the late Deacon Leroy Bromell.
Surviving are her children, Ronald Greene, Jr. (Julia), Joshua Greene, Daniel Green, and Major Tanishia Green (SFC Michelle); her mother, Rosetta Williams; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, John Henry, Jr., April Robinson, Brenda Williams, Iris Washington, (John), and Carlotta Greene (Lucian, Jr.).
Benjamin Smith, 1964-2021
Benjamin Wesley Smith died on Feb. 21, 2021 in Connecticut. Services were held March 3, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mr. Smith was born on Aug. 27, 1964 in Georgetown, SC, born to JoAlice Smith Hamilton and Franklin Alston, Jr. He was a member of St. Mary A.M.E. Church, and graduated from Howard High School in 1983. Benjamin served in the United States Army. For 22 years, he was employed with the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers in Wallingford, CT.
Surviving are his children, Asata Jenkins (Harrison), McDonough, GA, Jaquan Smith and Darius Smith, Norwalk, CT; two grandchildren; siblings, Vanessa Smith Thomas (Christopher) and Bernard Smalls, Myrtle Beach, SC, Steven Smith and Tony Grant (Pamela), Pawleys Island, SC, Calvin Russell (Vernessa), Columbia, SC, Julia Russell and Tyrone Smalls, Murrells Inlet, SC, David Russell (Lessie), Orlando, FL, Tyrone Porter (Brenda), Florence, SC; an aunt he cherished as his mother, Mary Smith, Pawleys Island, SC.
Mary McCants, 1937-2021
Mary McCants died on March 13, 2021 at Novant Health, Charlotte, NC. Services were held on March 20, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Ms. McCants was born on June 3, 1937, in Georgetown, SC to Marthena Armstrong McCants and the late Deacon Samuel McCants. As a teenager, she joined Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. She united with Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church while residing in Jersey City, NJ, and Chappell Memorial Baptist Church while living in Charlotte, NC. After graduating from Howard High School in 1956, she found employment in Jersey City, NJ, where she remained until retiring from Harve Benard.
Surviving are her daughter, Regina McCants, Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Brea and Stassia Robinson; her mother, Marthena McCants, Georgetown, SC; siblings, Harold McCants (Maxine), Midlothian, VA, Samuel McCants, Jr. (Mary), Hardeeville, SC, Franklin McCants (Idella), Bowman, SC, Ethel Gilliam (John), Greensboro, GA, Dorothy McCants, Georgetown, SC, and Linda McCants, Orangeburg, SC.
Lillie Carr, 1943-2021
Lillie Mae Carr died on Sunday March 21, 2021 in Pawleys Island, SC. Services were held March 28, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Ms. Carr was born on was born on June 3, 1943 in Pawleys Island, SC, to Rebecca B. Carr. She was member of Brown Chapel United Methodist Church, and attended Holy Cross Faith Memorial School. Lillie graduated from Howard High School on June 3, 1961 as an Honor Student. She was formerly employed with NuWay Laundry, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Sea Ranch Motor Court, Garden City, SC. In 1963, she gained employment with Macy's Herald Square, New York, NY, as a Typesetter, and attended Christ Light Baptist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Monica Renee Carr, and a sister, Sarah C. Gary.
Iris Kinloch, 1953-2021
Iris Evette Spann Kinloch died on March 21, 2021 at Roper Hospital, Charleston, SC. Services were held March 28, 2021 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Sampit.
Mrs. Kinloch was born on Aug. 13, 1953 in Georgetown, SC to Mingo Spann and Lillie Mae Alston Spann. She graduated from Howard High in 1973, and attended Dickerson A.M.E. Church. For thirty-seven years, she worked in hospitality. Iris was married to the late Felicia Hiliare Kinloch, Sr.
Surviving are her children, Tiffany Kinloch, Nerfetiti Kinloch, Daddylock Kinloch, Rashea Kinloch and Felicia Collington; numerous grandchildren; her sisters, Wilma Smith and Delores Bryant.
Hattie Mazyck, 1948-2021
Hattie Mae Mazyck died on March 17, 2021 at Tidelands Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Services were held on March 25, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Ms. Mazyck was born on June 15, 1948 to Sunny Mazyck and Susan Grant Mazyck in Georgetown, SC. Hattie graduated from Howard High School in 1968 and furthered her education at Job Corps. She was employed with Mt. Sinai Hospital, New York, NY as a Certified Nursing Assistant, AVX Corporation and the Palm Resorts, Myrtle Beach, SC, as a housekeeper. Hattie was also member of First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Desmond Mazyck (Roshelle) and Micquella Thomas (Jordan) of Atlanta, GA; three brothers, Jake Mazyck of Andrews, SC, Wesley Mazyck of Georgetown, SC, Bobby Mazyck of Charleston, SC.
Almena Fulcher, 1933-2021
Almena Haynes Fulcher died on March 11, 2021 at Prince George Healthcare, Georgetown, SC. Services were held on March 17, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mrs. Fulcher was born on July 8, 1933 to John Haynes and Victoria Canteen Haynes in Georgetown, SC. She was married to the late Fred Fulcher.
Surviving are her siblings, Jacob Haynes (Shirley), Mary Louise Linen, Emma Heyward, and a grandson, Shafiq Abdussabur.
Mildred Smith, 1953-2021
Mildred Iszard Smith died on March 11, 2021 in Georgetown, SC. Services were held on March 17, 2021 at Macedonia F.B. Holiness Church.
Mrs. Smith was born on July 3, 1953 in Georgetown, SC to Pearlie Mae Iszard Grant, and Edward Washington. She graduated from Howard High School, and received an Associates Degree from Palmer College, Charleston, SC. Mildred was married to the late Rev. Harold James Smith, Sr., and was a member of Macedonia F.B.H. Church.
Surviving are her children, Darius L. Grant, Malikah Smith, LaQuanda Smith, and Destin Smith; nine grandchildren; her siblings, Francena Grant, Margie Grant, Brian Grant, Isaac Grant, Jr., and Woodrow Grant.
Tanya Yates, 1958-2021
Tanya Denise Hayes Yates died on Feb. 19, 2021 at Tidelands Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Services were held on March 13, 2021 at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Yates was born on May 5, 1958 in Chicago, IL, to Grant Hayes and Zenobie Howard Hayes. She graduated from Chicago Vocational High School, worked with Geico Insurance Agency as a Claims Specialist until retirement, and was a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church.
Surviving are her companion, Johnny McDonald; her son, Dimitri Yates (Kenyana, Kendall, Raiya, and Dimitri II); a brother, Stanley Hayes ( daughter - Jennifer Flores).
Clinda Swinton, 1955-2021
Clinda Diane McCray Swinton died on March 2, 2021 at Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, SC. Services were held on March 10, 2021 at Owens Family Cemetery, Bucksport.
Mrs. Swinton was born on May 20, 1955 to Earnest McCray and Mary McCray in Bucksport, SC, and was reared by her grandparents, Taylor and Rena McCray. She attended the Public Schools of Horry County, was a member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, and worked as a Domestic Engineer for many years at Long Bay Resort,Myrtle Beach, SC.
Surviving are her mother, Mary McCray; children, Earnest Lorenzo McCray (Doris), Krisha McCray-Washington (Kevin), Latisha Swinton, James L. Swinton, Jr., and Rev. Brian J. Swinton; eight grandchildren; her siblings, Bonnie McCray, Andrew McCray, Darlene Officer, Linda McFadden, Stephanie McCray, Gwendolyn McCray, Michael McCray, and Angie Alexander.
Vanita Sue Dees, 1946-2021
Vanita Sue Dees, a resident of Lucedale, MS, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Daphne, AL at the age of 74.
Sue was a faithful member of Bexley Baptist Church. In her spare time, she loved gardening and working in her yard. She also loved to go fishing with her family.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Raybelle Pipkins; sisters, Bonnie Beyer, Mary Hill and Peggy Fortenberry; and brothers, Ed Pipkins and J.C. Pipkins.
She is survived by one daughter, Donnette (Robby) Miller of Daphne, AL; one grandson, John Major Kinard, III; siblings, Arlene Bush, Eltroy (Ann) Pipkins and Jarvis (Dulcie) Pipkins; many nieces and nephews; her church family, which was very special to her; and her sweet dog, Gracie.
No services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bexley Baptist Church, 2242 Bexley Church Road, Lucedale, MS 39542 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com.