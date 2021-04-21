Death notices: April 21, 2021

Mendy Harmon, 1963-2021
On Saturday afternoon, April 3, 2021, the day before Easter, Mendy Bernice Harmon passed into the light after a courageous long battle with her disease. Born January 7, 1963, Mendy was the daughter of Judson Mendel Harmon, Jr. and Georgette Harmon-Davis of Rock Hill, SC.
She was predeceased by her father and her precious dog, "Sally." She is survived by her mother; brother, Douglas Scott Harmon (Renee) of Lexington, SC; nephew, Nicholas Harmon; niece, Madeline Harmon and uncle, James David Harmon (Sandra) of Rock Hill, SC.
Mendy was beloved by her family and friends and was a gracious hostess who loved to entertain. She had a love for life, and her passions were traveling, interior design and, most of all, Clemson. Her blood runneth orange. Mendy graduated from Clemson University in December 1985 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration Management. After graduating, she worked as a District Manager for the Nestlé Nutrition Institute.
A celebration of life service is being planned for a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Clemson University at www.clemson.edu or by mail to Clemson University Foundation, PO Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633-1889 or to Huntington's Disease Society of America at hdsa.org or by mail to HDSA, 505 Eighth Ave., Ste. 902, New York, NY 10018.