Critical race theory debate reaches Georgetown while its impact on schools remains unclear

Georgetown, SC (29440)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.