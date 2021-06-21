Critical race theory debate reaches Georgetown, unclear how it impacts schools.

GEORGETOWN — Hours after South Carolina's six Republican U.S. House members sent a letter asking Clemson University and the University of South Carolina to discontinue teaching critical race theory, Georgetown County GOP hosted an educational meeting June 21 on the popular political talking point.
The county party brought in Kristin Bohan, an area psychologist, to explain critical race theory, which proponents say examines how racism has shaped American laws and history and how that has continued to impact the lives of non-white people today.
Critical race theory is not being taught in Georgetown, or any, schools in the United States, Bohan stressed.
"Critical race theory isn't a curriculum ... it's really a philosophy, think of it more as a way of approaching knowledge," Bohan told the gathering of 100 people.
Conservatives have condemned critical race theory and The New York Times' 1619 Project over the last year, saying it makes white children feel guilty for racist actions their ancestors, not them individually, committed.
The problem with critical race theory, Bohan said, is not the individual philosophy, but the people who often use it on things like social media to shame and guilt others into believing racism is inherent and unchangeable.
"Kids today are being raised in this environment where we really believe we can divide the world into good and bad people ... but we are all good and bad," she said.
The Georgetown County GOP said in a Facebook post that Bohan, who specializes in working with adolescent girls and women with eating disorders, body-image issues, anxiety and depression, claims she is not an expert on critical race theory.
But in an interview after she spoke, Bohan said she gets frustrated when people talk about things they know nothing about and went into the night with a goal of educating people.
S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, a Republican, said June 3 that critical race theory has no place in South Carolina schools, and a bill was introduced in May in the state General Assembly that aims to ban teaching that students "by virtue of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin, are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin."
State Department of Education has no information whether critical race theory is being taught at state schools, where curriculum and lesson plans are set locally.
"It is impossible for me to say critical race theory is not in South Carolina schools because there are always going to be instances of teachers or individuals pulling information that could be (tied to critical race theory)," said Ryan Brown, a spokesman for the state education department.
The state education agency is receiving many complaints from parents that their children are being taught critical race theory in classrooms, Brown said, but that the term's recent politicization has made way for many different interpretations as to what exactly it is.
"There are school districts that have social and emotional learning and teachings on racism and equity, and those things, if they are taught in a recommended manner, they don't touch anywhere near critical race theory," Brown said. "But we got to teach kids about racism, there's no way around that, it is part of our state and country's history."
The Georgetown event drew leaders from both parties. Georgetown County Democratic Chair Marianne Mackey also attended the meeting held at Waccamaw Library in Pawleys Island.
"Hopefully people got a way to research," Georgetown GOP Chair Karol Anderson said. "There were Republicans and Democrats, so I think everybody got a glimpse."
Georgetown County School District did not immediately respond to questions on if critical race theory is taught in its classrooms, though a Horry County Schools spokeswoman said the district uses the state's curriculum standards for social studies that does not include critical race theory or The 1619 Project.
In a letter to Clemson and University of South Carolina, the state's six Republican U.S. House members said critical race theory says America is racist and that systemic racism continues to play a role in its history and society.
"We ask you prevent any such classes from being taught and instead encourage your University leadership to focus on celebrating what unites our young people rather than exaggerate what divides them," the letter posted Monday evening to Rep. Ralph Norman's Twitter said.