Unidentified thieve takes Georgetown police cruiser

Georgetown Police Department said be on the lookout for a stolen cruiser.
Captain Nelson E. Brown said that on Thursday June 18, at approximately 4 p.m., an unidentified person went to the Tideland’s Ford Dealership, located at 9387 Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island and asked to pick up a Georgetown Police Department cruiser.
The vehicle was dropped off on June 15 by City of Georgetown Service Technicians for repairs. This unidentified person obtained the keys from a Tideland’s Ford employee after signing a worker order. The police cruiser was released by the dealership to an unidentified person, who does not work or have any affiliation with the Georgetown Police Department or the City of Georgetown’s Fleet Services Department.
The vehicle was a white 2013 Ford Taurus, fully marked patrol car with a light bar on top of the vehicle. The number 620 was on the right rear bumper, the tag number was MG-54194 and the vehicle identification number is 1FAHP2M84DG188910.
Georgetown PD are asking the public if they see it to please call 911 and report the sighting. If anyone has any information about this incident we ask that you call 911 or Central Dispatch at 843-527-6763.