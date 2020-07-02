Two young adults wanted in connection to Georgetown motel murder

Investigators may have found a break in an ongoing murder investigation.
The Georgetown Police Department requests assistance in searching for two people they say are wanted for murder.
Latisha Desiree Evans, 20, and Jordan E. Johnson, 28, are wanted for Murder, Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery and Grand Larceny for their involvement in the Rodeway Inn homicide on 600 Church Street on June 28, 2020. The incident resulted in 66-year-old Jack Kendree Jr. death and another critically injured victim.
Investigators found evidence linking Evans and Johnson as the suspects. Both were last seen driving the victim's stolen gold or silver 2004 Ford Taurus Station Wagon possible bearing SC Temporary Tag HP0717Q, or Illinois Dealer Tag DL1299H (VIN: 1FAFP58284A211879).
They were were spotted in the Milford, Connecticut area on June 29, 2020, investigators said.
Johnson was last seen wearing blue board shorts with a red or orange long sleeve shirt. Evans was last seen wearing a floral print black sleeveless dress.
Both are entered into NCIC with Nationwide Full Extradition and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Georgetown PD at (843) 545-4300 or the TIP LINE at (843) 545-4400, you can remain anonymous.