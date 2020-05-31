Two arrests made in Georgetown home burglary

The Georgetown Police Department announces the arrest of two individuals in the burglary and attempted Murder that occurred on Reservoir Street early Friday morning. Antonio Smith, 24, and Tywan Ford, 21, were arrested and charged with burglary 1st degree and attempted murder in the case.
The case is still under investigation and additional leads are being followed.
If anyone has any information, please contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, our TIP LINE 843-545-4400, or calling 911.