Two adults involved in car theft charged with multiple crimes

Two individuals have been arrested on drug and other charges following the theft and recovery of a vehicle over the weekend.
Janice Marie Dabbs, 59, of Murrells Inlet was accused of driving a vehicle stolen from a grocery store parking lot on Saturday, June 13, after she was clocked for speeding on U.S. 17 in the Pawleys Island community and refused to stop for a blue light and siren.
She turned into Center Marsh Lane and attempted to walk away from the vehicle. Deputies took her into custody, but she reportedly gave a false name before refusing to answer any more questions. Deputies also found .3 gram of marijuana in her purse.
Ms. Dabbs was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, simple possession of marijuana, speeding, beginner permit violation and hindering and obstructing police.
Matthew Ryan, 60, of Myrtle Beach was arrested on June 14 at a gas station on U.S. 17 Bypass after an officer identified his vehicle as fitting the description of a black Chrysler that may have had some involvement in the stolen vehicle from Saturday.
Ryan said he had no part in the vehicle theft, but Ms. Dabbs had approached his vehicle and asked for a dollar. He said he knew her because they used to live together.
Deputies reported finding a set of digital scales and drug paraphernalia along with substances identified as crystal methamphetamine and heroin.
Ryan was charged with trafficking heroin and distribution of methamphetamine.
Both are currently being held in Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.