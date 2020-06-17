Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver of detached trailer that killed motorist in Georgetown County

The search is underway for the driver of a truck who left the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning around the Kensington area of Georgetown County.
South Carolina Highway Patrol were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. to Highway 701 involving a motorcycle crash.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said a vehicle, possibly a pick-up truck, was traveling from the vehicle became detached and crossed the median. Lee said the trailer hit a motorcycle that was headed north,and the motorcyclist was killed.
The driver of the possible pick-up truck left the scene of the crime. As of yet, the coroner's office hasn't released the name of the motorcyclist.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.