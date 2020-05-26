Third suspect in Murrells Inlet shooting arrested and charged with murder, burglary charges

A third suspect in connection with the Murrells Inlet is in custody.
Georgetown County deputies report that Levi McIIwraith,20, has been charged with a shooting and robbery in Murrells Inlet on May 20.
Today, McIlwraith surrendered to authorities in Horry County. He is being held on charges of attempted murder, first degree burglary and armed robbery.
McIlwraith is the third suspect jailed in the incident that took place on Lomax Court, Murrells Inlet, last week.
Jeffrey Devon Powers, 19, remains at large.