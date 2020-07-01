Suspect arrested for armed robbery in Georgetown County

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect wanted for armed robbery Tuesday.
After months of searching, deputies found and arrested Malick Davis, 21, of Hemingway for his connection with an armed robbery that took place on April 9, 2020 on Old Pee Dee Road in Georgetown County.
According to deputies, the victim said Davis and a second suspect threatened him with firearms and stole his money, cell phone, jewelry, shirt and shoes.
Davis faces charges of armed robbery and robbery while armed with a deadly weapon. He is currently being hold on a $30,000 bond at the Georgetown County Detention Center.