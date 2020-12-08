Murrells Inlet man charged with stealing controlled substances from Georgetown County hospital

MURRELLS INLET — A Georgetown County man is in custody and charged with stealing controlled substances and other property from Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Matthew Ryan Brant, 27, of Murrells Inlet was arrested Monday after he was found in a Myrtle Beach apartment with the stolen items, according to authorities.

Police say that Matthew Ryan Brant, 27, was visiting a family member at the hospital prior to their death when he allegedly took the items, which included a partially used Fentanyl drip bag.

Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said that information surrounding the crime was relayed to the GCSO Patrol Division, Investigations Division and Narcotics/Vice Agents within minutes of the incident.

With the help of Tidelands security personnel, Brant was identified from video evidence recovered. Authorities were able to track him to an apartment in Myrtle Beach where he was found in possession of the items, along with a small quantity of heroin, 1.5 ounces of marijuana and a digital scale.

He was transported to Georgetown County Detention Center and is currently facing charges in Georgetown County for:

Theft of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Theft of Controlled Substance (Naloxone)

Possession of Prescription Drugs without a Prescription

Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug

Grand Larceny Enhancement over $5,000

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.