Man breaks into Waffle House

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a burglary and larceny at the Waffle House at 3693 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet.
On Sunday, June 7, 2020, the man entered the restaurant through the front door of the closed establishment.
The suspect in the photos sat in a booth then walked to the food storage area and proceeded to prepare food to eat. He repeated the process two more times before leaving with some sani-gloves.
Anyone who can identify this suspect is being asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.