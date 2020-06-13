Hemingway woman arrested on attempted murder

Georgetown County Sheriff Office has announced the arrest of a Hemingway woman on a charge of attempted murder.
26-year-old Chelsea Brooke Hernandez is accused of attempting to drown a Sumter woman, also 26, in a ditch filled with water during an altercation near Pleasant Hill. The victim was able to push her assailant off and climb out of the ditch. She suffered no major injuries.
Hernandez is currently being held in Georgetown County Detention Center in lieu of a bond hearing after being taken into custody today.