Georgetown suspected hotel fugitives arrested

Suspected murderers Jordan E. Johnson, 28, of Sterling and Latisha Desiree Evans, 20, of Rock Falls were arrested Friday morning in Sterling, Illinois by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
The two are fugitives in the the Rodeway Inn incident on June 28 where 66-year-old Jack Kendree Jr, was found bludgeoned to death in his room, where the two were staying, and critically injuring a woman who was staying with him. The woman was found bleeding outside the room.
Kendree's body was found in his room the morning of the June 29th - on Johnson's 28th birthday. It was determined later that Kendree died of blunt force trauma to the head as a bloody wrench was found in the nearby room Evans and Johnson were renting, according to the Georgetown police incident report.
It has been nearly three weeks since the incident.
They are charged in Georgetown County with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and grand larceny.
According to Lee County reports, the task force focused on their apprehension included members from the Lee and Whiteside County sheriffs departments, Sterling, Dixon and Rock Falls police departments and state police.
They have been transported to Whiteside County where they are being held on a detainer from South Carolina.
The story is still developing.
Kathleen Schultz from Sauk Valley attributed to this story.