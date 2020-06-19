Georgetown stolen police cruise recovered

The Georgetown police vehicle has been located at a repair shop in the Pawley’s Island area, Georgetown officials said. They said it was picked up by mistake by the repair shop where it was found.
At approximately 4 p.m. on June 18, an unidentified person went to the Tideland’s Ford Dealership in Pawleys Island and asked to pick up a Georgetown Police Department cruiser.
The vehicle was dropped off on June 15 by City of Georgetown Service Technicians for repairs. This unidentified person obtained the keys from a Tideland’s Ford employee after signing a worker order. The police cruiser was released by the dealership to an unidentified person, who does not work or have any affiliation with the Georgetown Police Department or the City of Georgetown’s Fleet Services Department.
The matter is still being investigated and if anyone has any information about this incident we ask that you call 911 or Central Dispatch at 843-527-6763.