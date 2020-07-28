Georgetown County Sheriff's Office establishes citizen review board

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office has established a citizens’ review board and will meet with an advisory group Wednesday to implement selection of its members.
The board will consist of five members to review "use of force and disciplinary actions" taken by local police forces and make written recommendations to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver of their findings to protect public interest and promote the integrity of the office.
“This review board is another step in my commitment to representing all people in Georgetown County,” Sheriff Weaver said. “The culture of my office will be one of enforcing the laws consistently and compassionately, and I cannot ensure that without direct feedback from those we serve.”
The board will be charged with pursuing the following principles and objectives:
- Seeking social and racial justice
- Engaging in community outreach and amplifying the voices of the socially, politically, and economically disenfranchised
- Listening to and building cooperation between all stakeholders to find and develop common ground and public purpose
- Championing just, equitable, and legitimate policing policies and practices
- Processing complaints, reviewing police practices and internal investigations, issuing findings, writing public reports, and making recommendations
Board members will be selected by the Black River United Way for a two-year term, which can be renewed for an additional two-year term. One member will be a retired law enforcement officer or have at least five years of law enforcement experience. All members must be residents of Georgetown County during their terms.
The sheriff will appoint a liaison from his staff to present cases and disciplinary actions. Meetings will be open to the public, and notice will be provided in advance. The agenda will include a time for public comment.
The meetings will be held on the last Wednesday of every month at the sheriff's office on North Fraser Street.