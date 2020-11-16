You are the owner of this article.
Georgetown County residents charged after deputies find dog skeletons, others appearing emaciated

  • Updated

ANDREWS — An Andrews man and a Georgetown woman face animal cruelty charges after deputies found dog skeletons and weak animals with sores, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Animal cruelty1

Steven Graham, 24, of Big Dam Swamp Road was arrested after deputies were alerted to a house on Voss Trail in Georgetown about dogs being left and unchained without clean water or food. Graham faces 14 counts of animal cruelty, GCSO said.

Hailey Marie Lynch, 22, of Mesa Drive, Georgetown, turned herself in to authorities Nov. 17 after a warrant was issued for her arrest on one count of animal cruelty in connection with the case.

Upon arrival, deputies found one adult dog and seven puppies inside a mobile home and others chained on the outside of the residence.

The animals appeared abnormally weak, with some with open sores. A number of dog skeletons were also found in the yard, according to officials.

Animal Cruelty2

The dogs were taken to St. Frances Animal Center in Georgetown for treatment.

Graham and Lynch are at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending bond hearings. 

Richard Caines covers Courts in Horry and Georgetown County for The Post and Courier. He graduated from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University and is a huge Philadelphia sports fan.

