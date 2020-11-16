Georgetown County man charged after deputies find dog skeletons, others appearing emaciated

ANDREWS — An Andrews man faces animal cruelty charges after deputies found dog skeletons and weak animals with sores, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Graham, 24, of Big Dam Swamp Road was arrested after deputies were alerted to a house on Voss Trial in Georgetown about dogs being left and unchained without clean water or food. Graham faces 14 counts of animal cruelty, GCSO said.

Upon arrival, deputies found one adult dog and seven puppies inside a mobile home and others chained on the outside of the residence.

The animals appeared abnormally weak, with some with open sores. A number of dog skeletons were also found in the yard, according to officials.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The dogs were taken to St. Frances Animal Center in Georgetown for treatment.

Graham was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.