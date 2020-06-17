Georgetown County Detention Center employee terminated and arrested for assaulting inmate

Georgetown County Sheriff Office has announced the termination and arrest of a correctional officer following an internal investigation into reports of misconduct.
Georgetown County Detention Center administration was alerted on June 11, by a fellow correctional officer that 25-year-old Taylor Hairston of Goose Creek, SC, had inappropriately and unjustifiably assaulted an inmate during the course of his duties. A preliminary internal investigation, including interviewing witnesses and reviewing security video footage that same day, resulted in the termination of Hairston, an employee at the Detention Center since October 2018.
The incident was also turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office for an assessment of any criminal violations.
Investigators determined that Hairston’s acts violated South Carolina criminal statutes and, upon presenting the case to the Chief Magistrate of Georgetown County, obtained warrants for his arrest.
Hairston was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with third-degree assault and misconduct in office. He was transported to the Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.