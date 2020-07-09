Georgetown County deputies arrest three suspects after abductee escapes captors

Georgetown County deputies say three people have been taken into custody after a woman said she was abducted from a house on Sollie Circle this afternoon.
The alleged victim claimed she broke free from her captors when they stopped at Francis Marion convenience store on North Fraser Street in Georgetown.
Deputies stopped an identified vehicle at Little Cesar’s Pizza on North Fraser Street and detained two suspects. The third was taken into custody at a residence. They have been identified as Shakiem White, 32, Gerald Lamont Irvin,55, and Todd Kevon Young, 51.
The case is still under investigation. Please check back as the story develops.