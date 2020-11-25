Georgetown County corrections officer arrested for allegedly pointing gun at woman

ANDREWS — A Georgetown County Detention Center corrections officer was arrested by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday after she allegedly presented a firearm and pointed it at a woman visiting her home in Andrews.

Erica Livingston, 41, is being held at the detention center awaiting a bond hearing.

The arrest came after a sequence of events that occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the GCSO incident report, two deputies responded to a harassment complaint at 110 Myrtle Road, Apt. A, at 9:24 a.m.

The deputies contacted Livingston, who said that “she had an unwanted female at her address.”

The person had been invited by Livingston’s boyfriend, a resident there. Deputies indicated to Livingston that they could not take action and that “she would have to evict the boyfriend from the residence first.”

Livingston then advised officers that she “knew what to do and they would get theirs.”

At 10:41 a.m., the deputies were sent to 3 Dogwood St. in Andrews for an incident of “pointing and presenting a firearm that had occurred about an hour earlier.” Deputies were told Livingston was no longer there.

When deputies arrived, the victim told them the incident had occurred at 110 Myrtle Road, Apt. A.

The victim said Livingston, who was driving a gray Honda Accord had pulled behind the victim's vehicle and “pointed a gun at her within the vehicle.” The victim said the gun was a dark color.

The victim told deputies that she had tried to move her vehicle three times, but was unsuccessful.

The victim said the incident had occurred at 9:15 a.m. and that her cousin had witnessed it, along with Livingston’s boyfriend.

The deputies spoke to the witness, who confirmed that while she was driving on S.C. Highway 41, she passed her cousin and noticed the suspect was following her. She tried to contact the victim by phone, but was unsuccessful.

She then saw the victim being blocked by Livingston, who was pointing a “black in color handgun” at the victim through the window. The witness said that the boyfriend then appeared, approached Livingston’s vehicle and attempted to open a door but was unsuccessful.

During this time, the victim was able to move her car and get out of the driveway, with the suspect following her and allegedly trying to hit the victim’s vehicle, according to the witness.

The deputies then returned to 110 Myrtle Road, Apt., A, to talk with Livingston’s boyfriend, who said he had seen Livingston in the car with the gun, before becoming uncooperative and indicating he was in the process of moving out due to a previous incident at the residence that involved the police.

The deputies spotted Livingston shortly after leaving the victim’s house, stopping her at 1552 MLK Road in Andrews.

When officers removed Livingston from the car, she indicated that she did have a weapon in her purse. The weapon was loaded with one round in the chamber.

Deputies questioned Livingston, who confirmed blocking the victim’s vehicle but denied pulling out her weapon.