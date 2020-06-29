Firefighters battle stubborn fire at Total Dentistry

Firefighters responded and help put out a fire at that destroyed Dr.Gregory Hierholzer's dentist office on Ocean Hwy in Litchfield Monday evening.
According to Midway Fire Rescue Division Chief Mark Nugent, a call came in at 4:38 p.m. for an alarm activation at the dental office and when crews arrived within a couple of minutes they upgraded the call to a structure fire.
According to Nugent, when firefighters arrived they noticed smoke was coming out of the back of the building. Two hours after they first answered the alarm, flames continued to emerge through the roof as firefighters worked to settle the flames down. However, the fire already had damaged the building.
Everyone from the dental office had gone home for the day so no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, according to Nugent.
Two firefighters were injured and sent to the hospital for heat-related injuries. One was from Midway Fire Rescue and the other was from Murrells Inlet/Garden City Fire. However, both are expected to be okay.
Firefighters from Midway Fire Rescue, Murrells Inlet/Garden City Fire, Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire, Georgetown City Fire, and Georgetown County Fire all responded to the call.
The incident is still under investigation.