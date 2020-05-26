Beware of scams asking people to pay warrants, according to sheriff's office

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to beware of a scam circulating in the area falsely claiming that a warrant has been issued for them and they should pay it on-line.

The scammers are using the names of actual officers, and caller ID displays the phone number for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Both are false.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will never call people asking for money to pay off a warrant. If you are contacted by people perpetuating this scam, call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102 and report it.

